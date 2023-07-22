the moment of the explosion of the house in Oliva that left an injured woman

A powerful explosion set off all the alarms in the Cordoba town of Oliva this Friday. It happened inside a house and left an injured woman as a balance.

The authorities are investigating the fact and the causes of the incident that left the house practically completely destroyed. An adult woman had to be rescued from the rubble.

This was the moment of the explosion

An injured woman and three assisted minors

The town of Oliva was shocked by the explosion inside a house, which left one person injured.

It happened at the home located at the intersection of Miter and Santiago del Estero streets in the Medalla Milagrosa neighborhood, in the northern part of the aforementioned town.

As a result of the incident, the building practically collapsed in its entirety.

Police worked at the scene to try to establish what caused the explosion. In dialogue with Cadena 3, fire personnel indicated that the injured person is a woman, mother of three children.

In addition, they confirmed that there were no fatalities.

“Upon arriving at the place we rescued two minors. Their mother was trapped and she sent her to the hospital. Fortunately we do not have to regret fatalities,” explained Daniel Duveaux, chief of Volunteer Firefighters.

Regarding the shocking images of the house practically completely collapsed, the workers emphasized “the damage” caused by the shock wave and pondered that the losses were “only material.”

“We don’t know yet what could have caused the explosion. The structure of the adjoining houses did not suffer damage, only the glass of some windows, ”he added.

The occupants of the house would be five people, a couple and their two children. At the time of the explosion, only the woman and minors were present. The adult was sent to the hospital in the area.

As a result of the explosion, a woman had to be hospitalized. (Courtesy) As a result of the explosion, a woman had to be hospitalized. (Gentleness)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

