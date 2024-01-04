The moment when a shocking lightning bolt illuminated the night in Belisle: “I had not seen one like it”

The alert for intense storms issued by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) it was fulfilled and with force in much of Río Negro this Wednesday. One of the sectors most affected by bad weather It’s the Middle Valleywhere A shocking lightning bolt was recorded on video by a resident of the area.

Send me this lightning that struck #BelisleMiddle Valley, #Black river. Shocking bass on Wednesday night (9:30 p.m.). Storms in RN and a maximum that exceeded 35 degrees in #Neuquénin another day of alert. @SMN_Argentina pic.twitter.com/JlWWkOYQBt — Rodrigo Ramírez (@Rodrigoramok) January 4, 2024

It happened in the town of Coronel Belisleto the west of Choele Choel, and the images were shared by a local resident, when electrical activity was increasing.

That area of ​​the province has been hit for a few days by storms and heavy rains, typical of the summer season. Many of them even caused destruction and inconvenience in the provision of serviceslike electrical energy.

In dialogue with Diario RÍO NEGRO, Maxi, Belisle’s neighbor, commented that the lightning strike occurred around 9:30 p.m. this Wednesday and due to its characteristics, it immediately surprised him. “I had not seen one like that, it caught my attention,” she said.

The man, who was with a cell phone in hand filming the sky, was able to record the incredible and natural phenomenon, in the middle of the storm front that is hitting the center and this Rio Negro at this time, after passing through the Alto Valle and some towns in Neuquén earlier.

Orange alert in Río Negro: there were power outages in Las Grutas, San Antonio Oeste and Valcheta

The storms began in the afternoon to affect localities in the Alto Valle and the Southern Region with the fall of hail, abundant water and electrical activity that generated a power outage in Las Grutas, San Antonio Oeste and Valcheta. The orange alert remains in place until Thursday noon, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Around 7:00 p.m. The electrical activity due to the storms caused the Puerto Madryn-Sierra Grande High Voltage Line to go out of serviceas reported by Edersa, leaving San Antonio Oeste, Las Grutas and Valcheta without electricity.

As a result of the intense storm of water, wind and atmospheric discharges, a general outage of the electrical service was recorded after a failure recorded in the 132 Kv high voltage line that connects Puerto Madryn with Sierra Grande, and operated by the transport company TRANSPA.

The recovery of the service was achieved after 8 p.m. from achieving supply from the northern area (Bahía Blanca).





