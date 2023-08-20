“The Monkey King” Receives Mixed Reviews on Netflix: Mediocrity and Lack of Fun

Supervised by Stephen Chow! Netflix Version of “The Monkey King” Scores Poorly: Mediocrity and Lack of Fun

The highly anticipated animation film “The Monkey King” has recently been released on the Netflix platform, with Stephen Chow serving as the supervisor and executive producer. However, despite the excitement surrounding its release, the movie has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

As of the time of publication, “The Monkey King” holds an average M station score of 59, with 4 excellent ratings, 5 medium ratings, and 1 poor rating. Additionally, the Rotten Tomatoes index stands at 63%, with 19 good reviews and 11 negative reviews. The audience index is slightly higher at 64%. Overall, the word-of-mouth for the animation is relatively moderate, with some media outlets stating that the content lacks interest.

Paste Magazine, awarding the film 90 points, commends “The Monkey King” for successfully incorporating comedy elements in Stephen Chow’s signature style. They mention that although the film is aimed at a younger audience, it still manages to appeal to a wide range of viewers.

On the other hand, Movie Nation gives the animation a score of 75 points, praising its clear and visually appealing animation style. The action scenes are also described as smooth and interesting, adding to the overall enjoyment of the film.

Roger Ebert, however, is less impressed, giving “The Monkey King” a mediocre rating of 60 points. Ebert criticizes the lack of adventure, humor, heart, and action in the movie, claiming that it fails to entertain audiences of any age group other than children.

In a scathing review, Screen Rant rates the film a mere 30 points. They express disappointment in the uninteresting story of the main characters, further contributing to the overall negative reception of the film.

Despite the mixed reviews, it is important to note that “The Monkey King” marks a milestone as the ban on media ratings for the animation has been officially lifted.

As the Netflix version of “The Monkey King” garners attention, it becomes evident that the animation’s success may be hindered by its mediocrity and lack of fun. Audiences may find themselves searching for more engaging and captivating content that delivers a stronger impact.

