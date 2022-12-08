Home Entertainment The Moon Sightseeing Group will launch into space next year and TOP is among the list of 8 people | BIGBANG | dearMoon Project | Yuzu Weng Maezawa
The Moon Sightseeing Group will launch into space next year and TOP is among the list of 8 people | BIGBANG | dearMoon Project | Yuzu Weng Maezawa

The Moon Sightseeing Group will launch into space next year and TOP is among the list of 8 people | BIGBANG | dearMoon Project | Yuzu Weng Maezawa

Beijing time:2022-12-08 08:32

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, December 08, 2022]Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa launched the “dearMoon” plan. According to Korean media reports, the tour group has completed the recruitment of 8 people and is expected to take place in 2023. (Click to see the picture)

“Journey to the moon” is not out of reach. According to the Korean media “edaily”, the “dearMoon” planned by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has recently completed the recruitment of 8 tourist groups. The trip will last six days and is expected to be aboard SpaceX’s space vehicle BFR.

In the list of the sightseeing group, TOP, a member of the popular Korean boy group BIGBANG, was surprised. From a MV of BIGBANG, it can be seen that TOP has a dream of going to the moon, and this time it really can come true! (Click to watch the video)

However, fans also questioned “Will it be dangerous”, worried about the idol’s safety, and hope TOP can think clearly.

