During the school season and job hunting season, the ID photo business is always very popular. In recent years, with the continuous improvement of consumer requirements, some relatively expensive ID photo packages have become increasingly popular. Some media found that in Beijing, some fashion photo studios have been booked for taking ID photos within half a month. The starting price for ID photos is 169 yuan, and the per capita consumption is 400-600 yuan.

As the name suggests, ID photos are photos used to prove identity on various documents. Many people believe that a well-crafted ID photo is the most eye-catching label on a resume, reflecting a person’s mental outlook and even representing part of their competitiveness. At the moment when the beauty economy is popular, people are rushing to take “the most beautiful ID photos”, which is understandable. The question is, is it worth it to spend hundreds or even hundreds of dollars to “package” ID photos? Is it necessary? Is the effect really that good?

In recent years, with the popularization of digital cameras, printing regular-sized photos is basically the “cabbage price” of eighty cents. Ordinary ID photos, even if you add the typesetting and printing fees that are several times the premium, are only a dozen or twenty yuan. The price of the above-mentioned ID photos is “high”, and the main charging items are to provide consumers with services such as costume props, make-up, and picture refinement, among which, beautifying pictures is the top priority.

The problem is that ID photos are not artistic photos, the first priority is to prove personal identity. The reason why legal documents such as ID cards and passports have strict requirements on photos without hats and showing the outline of the ears is that this photo is not only a display, but also contains personal information. In terms of job hunting and admission, the requirements for ID photos are also the same. The reviewers will not use beauty or ugliness as the evaluation standard, but over-refinement, which often makes the ID photo too different from the person’s own, causing unnecessary trouble. According to reports, a candidate uploaded a photo after beautifying his face to the photo review link of the national unified legal professional qualification examination, but he could not pass the review. In the end, it was repeatedly revised and submitted 24 times before it passed the review. In reality, some job seekers spend high prices on their ID photos, but they cause the recruiters to take the photos and “do not know each other”, and the embarrassment is repeatedly staged. Pursuing “beauty” rather than “truth” in the intensive revision of documents is a matter of abandoning the basics, and it is neither necessary nor effective.

To put it another way, after many internet celebrity photo studios became famous, the ID photo business has become full of tricks, and the charging standards have grown long, so it is time to standardize them. The price of photo shooting is a market-regulated price, and businesses can set their own prices as long as they clearly mark the price. However, even according to the popular saying, taking a certificate photo requires 7 steps: appointment, arrival, modeling, shooting, film selection, film repair, and photo taking. The cost-related part is also visible to the naked eye. Reasonable, if the photo studio does not increase the cost and service, it should be charged according to the industry standard in the market. In addition, the so-called industry has its own rules, and merchants should not violate the principle of authenticity in pursuit of beauty, and they should not use people’s beauty-loving psychology to “routine” consumers.

Consumers themselves should also correct their thinking: no matter how the times develop, the delicacy of ID photos has nothing to do with personal ability.

