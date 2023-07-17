The most beautiful activities in summer 2023 in Upper Austria

Enjoy the full cultural program

Upper Austria has such a full calendar of events to offer that the decision is often difficult. Nevertheless, there are a few experiences that you should not miss out on. In 2023 real greats will play at Clam Castle again: for example Bilderbuch am 29th of JulySimply Red am 30th July or Pizzera & Jaus am 5. August.

The state’s museums also provide insights into a wide variety of topics and bring you closer to nature, culture and technology. Present in the Strudengau, where the eastern Mühlviertel practically falls into the Danube from July 28 to August 15, 2023 the donauFESTWOCHEN is a perfect mixture of opera and concert. The historical sites do the rest – you have rarely experienced music so beautiful! And the traditional film event in the event quarry s’StoaReich in Aigen-Schlägl will take place this year am 4. August 2023 instead of. Exceptional: the stars of the silent film come alive in two ways thanks to the piano accompaniment.

