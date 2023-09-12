“The most beautiful century of my life”, a film that makes you smile

Listen to the audio version of the article

A couple that works better than one might expect: we are talking about Sergio Castellitto and Valerio Lundini, both talented and endowed with good chemistry in “The most beautiful century of my life”, a work by Alessandro Barbani who made his debut in the feature film after the good short from 2012 “Do you have a minute?”.

The film is based on the play of the same name directed by Bardani himself, who finds in Lundini the right face for the complex character of Giovanni. The latter is a boy who, due to a law, cannot know the identity of his biological parents, the same ones who did not recognize him at birth, before his hundredth birthday. The young man would like to see his only wish fulfilled and find out whose son he is before he becomes old, but bureaucracy prevents him from doing so.

To move public opinion and make them take an interest in his case, Giovanni has only one hope: to gain the complicity of Gustavo, the only centenarian, like him, not recognized at birth, still alive. It’s a shame that the latter, despite being the only one capable of circumventing the law and having the right to apply the legislation, is not at all interested in the issue. From this meeting between a centenarian man projected towards his future and a young man linked to his past, an unpredictable friendship is born. “The most beautiful century of my life” is a film capable of arousing curiosity, already for the starting idea that refers to a decidedly interesting legal issue to deal with. By mixing serious moments with lighter and more carefree ones, the film makes you smile but does not always manage to have an impact as it would like, so much so that it could undoubtedly have been more courageous given the valid bases on which it is based the script is based.

A road movie that works halfway

Despite some predictable passages and the absence of great artistic flashes, “The most beautiful century of my life” is a film that still manages to involve, offering some emotionally exciting sequences. Soon the film turns into a road movie in which the young protagonist must accompany the elderly man to the meeting with an authority: both were born under the same sign of destiny, but otherwise they are two very distant figures and their journey also gives rise to various amusing ideas. It can be defined a feel-good movie that works halfway, suitable for enjoyable viewing without too many pretensions.

Sidewalk men

There is little to save, however, in another upcoming Italian title: “Men from the Sidewalk”. Directed by Francesco Albanese, the film tells how in June all the die-hard and passionate fans are ready to prepare to attend the thirty days of matches of the 2021 European Championships. In the meantime, some penniless men decide to take advantage of the situation and offer themselves as “entertainers” for bored wives and girlfriends, left alone and looking for some adventure. It’s a shame that this plan, apparently easy to implement, becomes a paradoxical affair and begins to present a series of amusing unexpected events. This is how the “Sidewalk Men” will find themselves not only with the police on their tail, but also the underworld of the entire city. A very weak film both in writing and in its delivery, “Sidewalk Men” gives life to crude entertainment, in which many gags have already been seen and the narrative turns are often phone calls. Simply an avoidable film, which there was no need for.