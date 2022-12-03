(Beijing, 2nd) Known as “the most beautiful Huang Rong” recently suspected to be “ The disrespectful treatment and inappropriate publicity by the production crew caused Li Yitong to be bombarded by netizens, and then issued an angry statement announcing his resignation, which was even supported by many people in the circle. How do you know that the turmoil is not over, only a few days later, some netizens discovered that the crew that has not responded has found “the most beautiful Zhou Zhiruo” Put out the fire and annoy fans on both sides.

The series of martial arts novels has been remade by many dramas and movies, and has also become popular with many fresh meat and flowers. In recent years, due to starring in the 2017 edition of “ “And Li Yitong, who has the reputation of “the most beautiful Huang Rong”, and Li Yitong in the 2019 edition of “ “Zhu Xudan, who was named “The Most Beautiful Zhou Zhiruo” for her good looks, is also one of them.

Unexpectedly, recently it was reported that Li Yitong maliciously criticized and smeared the characters of “Wu Geng Ji”, and he chose to remain silent based on the trust with the crew. Now seeing that the producer’s propaganda method seems to have deviated from the original cooperation vision, he announced his resignation. In this regard, sharp-eyed netizens discovered that in the trailer posted by Douban, the heroine was replaced by Zhu Xudan, who is known as “the most beautiful Zhou Zhiruo”, and thus broke the news that she will take over the role.

In this regard, in view of the irresponsible behavior of the crew, Zhu Xudan’s fans were quite shocked by the news that she would take over the role. They believed that the recent disturbances in this drama may affect the results of future broadcasts, and they left messages hoping that Zhu Xudan would refuse to act. Said “beauty, run away”, “it’s better to avoid this kind of crew”, “let’s say goodbye to this drama, Li’s incident was so big before, and the drama crew didn’t respond”.