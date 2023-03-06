Qianlong Net News On March 6, when the “March 8th” International Women’s Day is approaching, the creative theme activity of “The most beautiful photo for the most beautiful you” hosted by the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions and undertaken by the labor union of Beijing Construction Engineering Road and Bridge Group Co., Ltd. The construction site of the Subway Line 6 project in the city’s sub-center was held. At the scene, professional photographers carefully took personal portrait photos for the female employees on the front line of construction. The event specially invited the husbands of the female employees as makeup artists to personally dress up their wives under the guidance of professional makeup artists. Cheng Fei, executive deputy general manager of Beijing Construction Engineering Road and Bridge Group Co., Ltd. and chairman of the labor union, said, “The reason for this arrangement is mainly because I want to take this opportunity to dress up my wife so that the husbands who are busy with work every day have the opportunity to look at it carefully. The face of the wife, from the subtle changes in the face, understands the hardships of the wives who are on the front line of construction, “Women do not let their eyebrows go”, and can be more considerate and respectful.” As a series of activities of “Bringing the Most Beautiful Workers Smiles Home” sponsored by the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions, the activities always focus on ordinary workers. We chose to hold such an activity when the “March 8th” International Women’s Day is approaching. Record the glory and nobility of front-line female workers participating in the construction of the capital, show the image of female workers in the new era, and create a strong atmosphere of advocating labor, respecting labor, and caring for female workers. See also Taiwanese actor Gu Baoming passed away. Netizens: I watched a lot of his dramas when I was a child, thank you for passing by my childhood jqknews It is understood that during the festival, the Road and Bridge Group will also organize female employees to hold a variety of activities such as hand-knitting, flower arrangement, baking, etc., to send festival greetings and warmth to the “half the sky” in the enterprise.

Qianlong Net News On March 6, when the “March 8th” International Women’s Day is approaching, the creative theme activity of “The most beautiful photo for the most beautiful you” hosted by the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions and undertaken by the labor union of Beijing Construction Engineering Road and Bridge Group Co., Ltd. The construction site of the Subway Line 6 project in the city’s sub-center was held.

At the scene, professional photographers carefully took personal portrait photos for the female employees on the front line of construction. The event specially invited the husbands of the female employees as makeup artists to personally dress up their wives under the guidance of professional makeup artists.

Cheng Fei, executive deputy general manager of Beijing Construction Engineering Road and Bridge Group Co., Ltd. and chairman of the labor union, said, “The reason for this arrangement is mainly because I want to take this opportunity to dress up my wife so that the husbands who are busy with work every day have the opportunity to look at it carefully. The face of the wife, from the subtle changes in the face, understands the hardships of the wives who are on the front line of construction, “Women do not let their eyebrows go”, and can be more considerate and respectful.”

As a series of activities of “Bringing the Most Beautiful Workers Smiles Home” sponsored by the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions, the activities always focus on ordinary workers. We chose to hold such an activity when the “March 8th” International Women’s Day is approaching. Record the glory and nobility of front-line female workers participating in the construction of the capital, show the image of female workers in the new era, and create a strong atmosphere of advocating labor, respecting labor, and caring for female workers.

It is understood that during the festival, the Road and Bridge Group will also organize female employees to hold a variety of activities such as hand-knitting, flower arrangement, baking, etc., to send festival greetings and warmth to the “half the sky” in the enterprise.