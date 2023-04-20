The most desired connected feature in the car? Parking. Here is the ranking

ROME – The search for a parking space is one of the major concerns of motorists. So it’s no surprise that the goal-supporting function of the coveted parking space is at the top of the wish list. Thus, determining the availability of parking spaces near a destination has now become the most requested connected in-car service by motorists around the world. This was revealed by the latest “Connected features interest survey report” conducted by TechInsights.

The report evaluated 28 connected features, asking 4,990 motorists from the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and China to rank their interest in each service. Driving-related features, such as assessing the availability of parking spaces near a destination, traffic alerts and the ability to pay for parking, fuel and tolls from the car, were found to be the most desired features.





Car parking information was ranked the most valuable feature by Chinese drivers, while European drivers ranked it as their second priority, just 1% behind traffic information, their top priority. Furthermore, owners of larger vehicles prefer to reserve parking spaces in advance at their destination, while the survey results show that motorists increasingly expect parking to be seamlessly integrated into the car navigation process.

Goodbye parking meter, the ticket will be paid automatically on board by Ilaria Salzano

25 Maggio 2022



Data from China shows that the ability to make in-car payments has gone from being a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘highly desirable’ feature for many young drivers in recognition that drivers have a higher level of confidence in the car. make payments from your vehicle. “With increasingly busy roads and increasingly hectic lives for drivers, it is no surprise that the demand for travel-related features that make driving safer and more convenient continues to increase,” said Duncan Licence, CPO of Parkopedia. – However, the challenge for automakers is to prioritize the most demanded services and provide a driving experience with seamless integration of navigation and parking services to reduce driver stress.





This latest survey shows that many manufacturers are still lagging behind customer expectations when it comes to providing the right services, with some OEMs opting out of offering some connected features to save costs. However, global data and feedback show that many drivers are likely to shy away from certain vehicles or brands if in-car payment, mapping and data services fail to meet expectations.

Hyundai, goodbye to difficult parking. With e-Corner the tires move sideways by Paolo Rossi

January 22, 2023



Finally, it should be noted that the survey also highlights how trendy features, such as in-car games, integration with email or social media and calendar management, available in an ever-increasing range of cars, are generally considered much less desirable than those related to travel. (Maurilio Rigo)