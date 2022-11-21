ROME – The automotive universe is not new to partnerships in the most varied sectors of luxury ranging from designer clothing collections, refined cigars and fine distillates. The latest exclusive novelty in this field comes from the collaboration between Bentley Motors and Dominic Ciambrone, known as “The Surgeon”, the Los Angeles design studio leader in the custom footwear sector. The collaboration has given rise to an incredible line of Bentley-inspired sneakers, in an ultra-limited edition, reserved for Mulliner buyers and collectors, a department of the Crewe factory that transforms the wishes of fans of the brand into reality. And just to illustrate this new collaboration,





In December, during the design week at Art Basel in Miami, Bentley will present the one-of-a-kind “Bentley x The Surgeon” car. In addition to the car, the buyer will receive a pair of “Bentley x The Surgeon Adidas Forum Low” sneakers. Dominic Ciambrone is a self-taught creative and designer who developed his craft skills and design sensibility, focusing on the ability to combine high fashion with street culture. Thanks to his talent for mixing these two worlds, he has managed to create a unique category of shoes (for example, his LV Prism Trainers cost 10,000 dollars). The collaboration between the two companies kicked off in early 2022, when Dominic visited the Bentley campus in Crewe to immerse himself in the luxury British brand and explore the variety of materials, finishes and bespoke elements used in the creation of each car. These handcrafted sneakers boast unique features such as, for example, the typical Bentley diamond quilting, the cross stitching present on the steering wheel and the same fine leathers used to cover the precious Bentley interior.





All these elements are combined with the typical aesthetic of The Surgeon together with the classic monogram of the skull and scalpel, symbol of the brand. Ciambrone and the Bentley Mulliner team have worked to create sneakers capable of embodying the variety of the Bentley model range, drawing inspiration from iconic models such as the Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible and Bentayga Azure (as well as the one-of-a-kind to be unveiled in Miami). “Creativity and tailor-made design have been constantly present in our DNA since 1919, especially with regard to our Mulliner bodyshop division – underlined Christophe Georges, president and CEO of Bentley Americas – Collaborate and produce with a like-minded creative like The Surgeon is not only rewarding, but also exciting to watch as we support the next generation of artisans who share the brand’s values.”

“Growing up, I built, painted, sewed not just shoes, but anything I could get my hands on. – added Dominic Ciambrone – This is a very special moment for The Surgeon brand and to show our creativity in a new light by collaborating with Bentley. They are at the top of their industry and know luxury and craftsmanship at the highest level, just like we do. It is very exciting to collaborate with them and bring these visions to life.”