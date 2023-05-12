The most “expensive” campaign in the history of Neuquén

If some thought that imposing the image of a candidate would automatically result in votes, they were at least partly wrong.

The Neuquén electorate, one of the first along with that of Río Negro to take to the field in this super election year, gave a great lesson to those who believed that they could continue to control the destinies of Neuquén for at least 4 more years.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



April 16, 2023 will go down in history, not only because of the fall of the last provincial giant that in this country was able to transfer the changes of democratic and de facto governments since Neuquén was a province. It will also go down in history for the a lesson that their citizens gave to those who believed that with money (a lot of money) they could impose candidates through extreme political propaganda (only on social networks the different parties spent close to 80 million pesos between February and April).

The most expensive provincial campaign in history, not only because of its final result, which can be remembered by the subscriber, where only the $16,675,381 spent on social networks speak for themselves, and if we add to this the millions in public street signage, where it was not enough with the 2.15m x 4.30m paper sextuples, since to them, for example, on Calle Leloir at 100 they added even larger ones (with the faces of their two main candidates), in addition to the millions in pamphlets, advertising guidelines on television and radio, banners on news pages and digital newspapersis unprecedented.

posters and other

If some thought that imposing the image of a candidate would automatically result in votes, they were at least partly wrong. If we take as a starting point the 20 points averaged by the ruling party candidate of the MPN in the month of December and we contrast it with the 32.5% that after 4 months of imposing his image along with that of the current mayor of Neuquén, which clearly measured better than the first, and by force of political propaganda, it can be shown that growth existed, but it was not enough.

The percentage cost of growth of the pro-government candidate for governor became more expensive as the campaign approached the election date product of not being able to break the 30-point barrier early.

Another example is that of the JxC Neuquén candidate, Pablo Cervi, who, in his expense account, also led the first places in publicity of his image together with the MPN. It was the second expense in social networks with $9,781,536. From posters, radio and television advertisements, spots and mainly from one of the largest propaganda guidelines on social networks in the country, they were not enough to sustain their image, and the vote count ended with a meager 3.75%.

They underestimate the electorate

These are examples that they throw overboard those who underestimate the Neuquén electorate and believe that, with propaganda imposition, in turn annulling their competitors who were not allowed to show themselves because they had a monopoly on street posters, they could be competitive options, compared to those who did emerge from the electorate, with natural leadership, with real empathy for the neighbor.

In this new society money is not used to change the course of the context, which is formed from layers of thousands of opinions that are nurturing the soil of public opinion and they generate the imaginaries that help us to understand the world that surrounds us, simplifies our interpretation, validates our anticipations of meaning.

That opinionated nutrient is not changed abruptly from the use of money, it is changed by generating layers of thousands of opinions that subvert the dominant opinions.



