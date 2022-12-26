Original title: The most expensive ten pairs of sneakers in the second half of the year: AJ joint name accounts for 4! The most expensive pair, really did not expect!

Author: FLIGHTCLUB Chinese Station

As 2022 is about to pass, the release of this year’s blockbuster shoes is also coming to an end.

It is not difficult to find that the joint name of sneakers has become normalized, so it has become one of the daily focuses of sneaker lovers.

We previously brought you the ten pairs of joint shoes with the highest price increase in the first half of the year, so today the editor will announce to you the “ten pairs of joint shoes with the highest price increase in the second half of the year”.

One of the most expensive pair of shoes you must not think of.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4

Item No.: DV6773-220 Sale Price: ￥1799

The first to appear is the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4, which is loved by everyone for its high-quality specifications.

Of course, the most talked about is the diamond-shaped satin lining, which continues the delicate texture of the ‘predecessors’.

At present, the price of the shoe in size 43 has reached about ￥2800 in the market. From the price point of view, it is still very fragrant compared with the joint AJ3 of the two parties.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1

Item No.: DQ0299-100 Sale Price: ￥1099

With the title of ‘only for family and friends’, this pair of white Patta x Nike Air Max 1 has made many players flinch.

The whole shoe exudes an oxidized retro charm, which is different from the previous colorful styles. This time it creates an excellent all-match attribute.

It is worth noting that, compared with ‘Limited to Family and Friends’, the embroidered words on the heel have been changed to Nike Logo.

At present, the price of size 43 on the market is about to break through the ￥4000 mark, but compared with the pure ‘family and friends limited’, the price is still suitable.

Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4

Item No.: DQ2401-100 Sale Price: ￥1499

In terms of shoes with peculiar shapes throughout the second half of the year, the joint name of Martine Rose and Nike Shox MR4 must be among them.

The entire pair of shoes is made of Muller shoes, and an air column design is added to the midsole, which is easily reminiscent of Nike Shox BB shoes.

At the same time, because of the stilt shape of the heel, the height of the upper is lowered to make the shoes easier to put on and take off. Not only the visual effect is domineering, but also has a high degree of recognition.

At present, the price of this pair of highly creative co-branded shoes in size 43 is stable at around ￥4600 in the market.

‘Barb 5.0’ Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1

Item No.: DM7866-001 Sale Price: ￥1399

Following the release of the ‘Barb 3.0’ Mocha color scheme, this new pair of ‘Barb 5.0’ Black Samurai also ushered in the official release a few days ago.

The whole pair of shoes is shown in pure black, showing a low-key side.

The most worth mentioning is that compared to the previous joint names of Travis Scott and Air Jordan 1 Low, the ‘Barb 5.0’ released this time is currently the lowest in the market.

Compared with the original price of ￥1399, the market price of ￥4400 is about 3 times higher, which still has a high premium.

A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship SP “Game Royal”

Item No.: DX4976-141 Sale Price: ￥1299

Compared with the A Ma Maniére co-branded Air Jordan 4 introduced in the first pair, this pair of Nike Air Ship SP “Game Royal” is rarer in quantity.

The whole shoe adopts a versatile blue and white color, showing a small and fresh temperament that is completely different from the previous joint models.

At present, the price of the ‘AMM’ co-branded Air Ship size 43, which is limited to 2300 pairs worldwide, will break through the RMB 6,000 mark immediately.

‘Barb 3.0’ Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1

Item No.: DM7866-162 Sale Price: ￥1399

Different from the newly released ‘Barb 5.0’, ‘Barb 3.0’ incorporates an oxidized and aged effect on the color composition, showing a retro Vibe style.

There are also many red Cactus Jack themed embroidery on both sides of the shoe body, which contrasts with the white, bringing a multi-level visual experience.

Currently, the market price of ‘Barb 3.0’ in size 43 is around ￥7700.

‘Orange Lobster’ Concepts x Nike Dunk SB

Item No.: FD8776-800 Sale Price: ￥999

The ‘Lobster Series’ has always been a highly concerned existence in Dunk SB. As of now, the previous color matching has already had a super high premium.

This time the ‘Orange Lobster’ must be able to play as well, the effect of splashing ink on the upper imitates the appearance of a lobster shell.

The strap element is still retained at the toe cap, and it is matched with the picnic cloth printing pattern on the lining, continuing the classic design of the ‘Lobster Series’ together.

The source of inspiration this time is the work “The Lobster Telephone” by the Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.

At present, this pair of ‘Orange Lobster’ has been registered in SNKRS China and will be on sale on the 24th of this month.

Gucci x adidas Originals Gazelle

Item No.: HQ8850 Sale Price: ￥6900

In the past two years, the joint names of sports brands and luxury goods have gradually become more closely linked, and this is exactly the case with the joint names of Gucci and adidas not long ago.

There is no need to say more about the temperament of the whole pair of shoes. The surface is also covered with Gucci Monogram patterns, all of which show the joint identity.

However, even the sale price as high as ￥6900 could not stop everyone’s enthusiasm, and it was sold out as soon as it was released at that time.

At present, the market price of this pair of joint models in size 43 has exceeded ￥8000.

OFF-WHITE x Air Force 1 “Green”

Item No.: DX1419-300 Sale Price: ￥1299

The Air Force 1 ‘Art Gallery’, which is a collaboration between the trendy brand OFF-WHITE and Nike, has also attracted much attention.

And the second half of the ‘Green Art Museum’ OFF-WHITE x Nike Air Force 1 Low is no exception.

The whole shoe still continues the previous deconstruction style, but after all, the sales volume of this series is quite rare, and it is accompanied by an extremely harsh sales model.

As a result, the 43 size of this double-branded model has now broken through the 10,000 yuan mark, reaching around ￥12,000.

CPFM x Nike Dunk Low

Item No.: DM0430-700 Sale Price: ￥1199

Among the shoes in the second half of the year, Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low won the crown as the shoe with the highest market price. This result seems to be beyond everyone’s expectations.

Although the joint name is based on Nike Dunk Low, the midsole and outsole of the shoe are completely covered with moss-like granular material, which I almost didn’t recognize.

The biggest difference is the Swoosh Logo that only has a dissolution effect on the outside of the left foot, and the Tai Chi logo is only embellished on the right foot.

It is reported that the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low of this double joint name is only sold in a small range in the United States and CPFM official website.

As a result, this pair of highly recognizable co-branded Dunk size 43 has approached ￥20,000.

The above is the most expensive joint sneakers in the second half of the year compiled by the editor.Not sure which pair you own?