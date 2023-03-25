The most grand red carpet in 3 years is called off: Deng Chao is as excited as buying a ticket to enter Hu Ge, Liu Yifei and Yang Mi in the same frame Dreaming of Fairy Sword

The much-anticipated Weibo Night has finally begun. According to the official lineup, almost half of the entertainment industry has come to participate in this grand ceremony. However, a sudden situation happened, and the cancellation was announced halfway through the red carpet, which made netizens dumbfounded.

On the evening of March 25th, the high-profile night of the ceremony held by a certain platform can be said to have attracted the attention and heated discussions of many netizens. This time, the night of the ceremony can be said to be full of stars, and half of the entertainment industry gathered in Shanghai. Many fans and netizens came to Shanghai a few days in advance to support their idols, which made people feel a lot of emotion.

This star night, the biggest surprise is the rare frame of Hu Ge, Liu Yifei, Liu Shishi and Yang Mi, which made many netizens dream back to “Sword of Heaven”.

Of course, Brother Chao was the most eye-catching star at the scene. He was really excited. Some netizens said that he paid for tickets to enter the venue.