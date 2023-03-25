Home Entertainment The most grand red carpet in 3 years is called off: Deng Chao is as excited as buying a ticket to enter Hu Ge, Liu Yifei and Yang Mi in the same frame to dream of returning to the fairy sword.
Entertainment

The most grand red carpet in 3 years is called off: Deng Chao is as excited as buying a ticket to enter Hu Ge, Liu Yifei and Yang Mi in the same frame to dream of returning to the fairy sword.

by admin
The most grand red carpet in 3 years is called off: Deng Chao is as excited as buying a ticket to enter Hu Ge, Liu Yifei and Yang Mi in the same frame to dream of returning to the fairy sword.

The most grand red carpet in 3 years is called off: Deng Chao is as excited as buying a ticket to enter Hu Ge, Liu Yifei and Yang Mi in the same frame Dreaming of Fairy Sword

2023-03-25 23:38:20 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

The much-anticipated Weibo Night has finally begun. According to the official lineup, almost half of the entertainment industry has come to participate in this grand ceremony. However, a sudden situation happened, and the cancellation was announced halfway through the red carpet, which made netizens dumbfounded.

On the evening of March 25th, the high-profile night of the ceremony held by a certain platform can be said to have attracted the attention and heated discussions of many netizens. This time, the night of the ceremony can be said to be full of stars, and half of the entertainment industry gathered in Shanghai. Many fans and netizens came to Shanghai a few days in advance to support their idols, which made people feel a lot of emotion.

This star night, the biggest surprise is the rare frame of Hu Ge, Liu Yifei, Liu Shishi and Yang Mi, which made many netizens dream back to “Sword of Heaven”.

Of course, Brother Chao was the most eye-catching star at the scene. He was really excited. Some netizens said that he paid for tickets to enter the venue.

The most grand red carpet in 3 years is called off: Deng Chao is as excited as buying a ticket to enter Hu Ge, Liu Yifei and Yang Mi in the same frame Dreaming of Fairy Sword

The most grand red carpet in 3 years is called off: Deng Chao is as excited as buying a ticket to enter Hu Ge, Liu Yifei and Yang Mi in the same frame Dreaming of Fairy Sword

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

See also  Huawei P60 Pro sketches released: actually use the same "Smart Island" of the iPhone 14 Pro to dig holes? --Fast technology--Technology changes the future
Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

This is what the engine of the future...

100 Percent: Eva Klampfer aka LYLIT – mica

Brian Eno, Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

Deathcrash – Less – HeavyPop.at

SHAKRA – announce album details & release brand...

The Dunes – The Dunes

Ov Sulfur – The Burden Ov Faith –...

Electric car, because Europe has said yes to...

Perfect unlearning: Miriam Adefris – mica

WARBRINGER – unveil ‘Unraveling’ music video and kick...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy