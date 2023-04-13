This current year brings us numerous astrological eventswhat will influence our daily life for the next few weeks. Of course We must not leave the most important decisions of our lives in the hands of the starsbut to bet on the concrete facts.

Yet now We are entering the Mercury Retrograde season. that can complicate things a lot; to that, the full moon and the eclipses in the different stars are addedwhich according to the planet they rule they can inspire us and make us more creative than ever.

All these combinations already affect our daily activity and our daily decisions.aligned to certain astral phenomena that we have heard thousands of times.

That’s why, It is important to know what the astral calendar is likewhich we review below, to help you understand a little more about its future.

How many Mercury retrogrades will there be in 2023?

When Mercury retrograde we usually feel in a framework of great confusionand many things can go wrong. Therefore, if it happens that everything gets stuck, we usually wonder if this astrological event is happening.

People prepared on the subject recommend taking into account when these episodes occur, to spend with them more calmly. So Below we review when it is expected that, during this 2023, Mercury will occupy this position.

will be

* April 21 in Taurus

* August 23 in Virgo

* December 12 in Sagittarius

It should be remembered that the first Mercury Retrograde of the year was recorded last Januarystarting the year with many repercussions.

When will the next solar and lunar eclipses be?

On the other hand, it must also be taken into account the influence of the next solar and lunar eclipsesthat always they usually begin to affect us before they physically begin and also extend their effects for several weeks.

So you have to keep in mind that son 4and each of them will mean the beginning or start of a change in the areas of your life that you need the most.

Schedule then:

solar eclipses

April 20 on Aries.

October 14 on Libra.

Eclipses from above

May 5th about Scorpio

October 28 on Taurus.

