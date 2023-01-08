

2017 Shen Yun Symphony “Tibetan Drum Pride”. (Image source: video screenshot)

Today I want to introduce an original symphony by Shen Yun:“Tibetan Drum Pride”(Composer: DF / Orchestrator: Jingxian). The snow-capped mountains are majestic and the whole body is melodious. Tibetan athletes beat drums and danced to praise God. The unique and strong rhythm runs through the whole piece of music, the exciting melody alternates between brass and strings, and the solo section of percussion instruments shows the passionate and unrestrained Tibetan music characteristics, pushing the atmosphere of the music to a climax.

appreciated“Tibetan Drum Pride”Netizens left messages to share their experiences, “Majestic! Extraordinary! I am infinitely grateful!”

“Great, bold! Bravery!”

“Yes! One of my favorite works, I like it no matter how many times I listen to it.”

“Listening to music makes me feel like I’m somewhere, very light, and when the music is over, I find myself on this earth.”

“ This piece is one of my favorites. I still remember the dancers carrying the drums on their backs while spinning. It’s just so powerful and sacred. It really touched my heart. ”

“That’s good. It’s a homage and praise to God. Brilliant music, devout heart.”

“The snow-capped mountains and plateaus are places of bitter cold in the world, but they have not diminished people’s reverence for God. The majestic sound of the trombone seems to open the gate of heaven. The purity of the strings and the brightness of the trumpet are like the colorful beauty of a fairyland displayed in the sky.” Before people’s eyes…”

also,Shen Yun’s next tour season will start in December 2022 and will run until May 2023. At present, multiple performance cities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan and other places have been confirmed.Shen Yun official websiteThe specific performance date will be updated in real time.

About Shen Yun Performing Arts

Headquartered in New York, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world‘s premier Chinese classical dance and classical music company. Over the years, Shen Yun has absorbed and cultivated many top artists in the world, revived and promoted the real traditional Chinese culture that has almost disappeared in the way of classical art.

From the ancient times of the Three Emperors and Five Emperors to the magnificent Tang Dynasty, from the prosperity of the Song Dynasty to the elegance of the Qing Dynasty, the five thousand years of Chinese civilization has a long history. This is a picture scroll full of myths and legends and heroic epics-courage and sacrifice, integrity and loyalty, kindness and virtue, the stories of shining stars have passed on five thousand civilizations.

China was called “Shenzhou” in ancient times, and humans and gods once lived together in this land. Music, medicine, calligraphy, clothing, writing… God has passed on rich culture to the people here. For thousands of years, beliefs in Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism have been the foundation of society. The Son of Heaven ruled in accordance with the sky, and the people respected the sky and believed in the gods, and valued virtue and did good deeds.

Unfortunately……

In the past few decades, the CCP regime has regarded the traditional culture of respecting heaven and virtue as a threat to its existence. Through political movements such as the Cultural Revolution, the traditional beliefs have been systematically uprooted, and the legacy of 5,000 years of divine culture has been destroyed. Almost destroyed.

In 2006, a group of top Chinese traditional artists came to New York with the same desire: to revive the true Chinese divine culture and spread it around the world. In this way, Shen Yun was born.

Every season, we perform a new set of programs in top theaters around the world, such as Lincoln Center in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, London Coliseum; our symphony orchestra has performed in Carnegie Hall.

Millions of live audiences, including the most famous actors, top fashion designers, government officials, royal family members and social celebrities have all attended Shen Yun performances. We look forward to seeing you too.

