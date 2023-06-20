The most popular AJ and Nike in the first half of the year are expected. AJ|Nike|Trend_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Original title: The most popular AJ and Nike in the first half of the year! The ‘Barb’ worth ¥5K+ is overwhelmed! The first place is expected!

Author: FLIGHTCLUB Chinese Station

Don’t know what shoe fire is? Check out the sales!

In addition to avoiding expensive purchases, it can also catch the current trend of shoe styles.

The editor summarizes a wave for everyone, the 15 pairs of Nike and Jordan with the highest sales in the first half of this year.

Unexpectedly, the ‘TS joint shoes’ with a market price of 5,000 can be ranked second. . .

TOP 15

Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Lucky Green”

Item No.: CK9246-136

Sale price: ￥1499 yuan

Market price: around ￥11xx (42.5 yards)

Sales volume: 2000 pairs

From low to high sales, the first is the ‘green cement’ Air Jordan 3.

It is sold in WMNS specifications, and the size covers size 44.5. The color matching is quite fresh and suitable for summer feet.

The female size is around ￥9xx, and the male size is ￥12xx.

TOP 14

Air Jordan 5 “UNC”

Item No.: DV1310-401

Sale price: ￥1599 yuan

Market price: about ￥10xx (42.5 yards)

Sales volume: 4000 pairs

I believe that many players are paying for the beauty of this pair of shoes.

The delicate suede and the fascinating North Carolina color scheme make it hard not to fall in love at first sight.

Size 42.5 is stable at about 1,000 yuan, and women’s sizes and men’s sizes over 44 are more difficult to obtain.

TOP 13

Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”

Item No.: 414571-062

Sale price: ￥1599 yuan

Market price: around ￥11xx (42.5 yards)

Sales volume: 5000 pairs

The long-awaited return of the postseason Air Jordan 13 is now available in full sizes for less than its original price.

As a classic re-enactment, the popularity is indeed lower.

It is difficult to get started in the early thousand, and veteran players with feelings can consider it.

TOP 12

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lucky Green”

Item No.: DZ5485-031

Sale price: ￥1399 yuan

Market price: about ￥10xx (42.5 yards)

Sales volume: 5000 pairs

In the past two years, the popularity of Air Jordan 1 is not as good as in previous years.

Like this pair of ‘black and green toe’ color scheme, it should have taken off in 2017 or 18 years.

Now it only costs about 1000 yuan to start, and the price performance ratio is good.

TOP 11

Jordan Tatum 1 “St。 Louis”

Item No.: DX6732-100

Sale price: ￥899 yuan

Market price: about ￥6xx (42.5 yards)

Sales volume: 8000 pairs

The appearance of Tatum’s first generation is somewhat unexpected, after all, it is a pair of actual combat shoes.

The innovative three-dimensional hollow TPU frame is eye-catching.

The blue and white hometown color scheme looks refreshing, and now most men’s sizes are available at ￥6xx.

TOP 10

Air Jordan 3 “Wizards”

Item No.: CT8532-148

Sale price: ￥1599 yuan

Market price: around ￥12xx (42.5 yards)

Sales volume: 9000 pairs

Following the ‘green cement’ color scheme, another pair of Air Jordan 3 is on the list.

The trapeze logo is consistent with the version of the year, which can be regarded as the original flavor.

As the ‘Jordan Pro Wear’ PE, it is also not difficult to get it, and now it is ￥12xx.

▼ AJ3 “Wizards” PE is the heel of the trapeze

TOP 9

Air Jordan 4 “Thunder”

Item No.: DH6927-017

Sale price: ￥1599 yuan

Market price: around ￥15xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 11,000 pairs

I have to say that Air Jordan 4 has been very popular in the past two years.

Even the Leigong color scheme, which has been on sale for less than a month, has already been ranked on the sales list.

Now it is stable around the original price, and the full size is ￥15xx.

TOP 8

Nike Kobe 4 Protro “GiGi”

Item No.: FJ9363-100

Sale price: ￥1399 yuan

Market price: around ￥29xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 11,000 pairs

Kobe 4 Protro “GIGI” officially kicked off the sale of this year’s Kobe boots.

The current market price is close to 3,000 RMB, which is a considerable premium.

Players with feelings may wish to consider, don’t let Kobe shoes become a burden in your real life.

TOP 7

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Next Chapter”

Item No.: DV1748-601

Sale price: ￥1499 yuan

Market price: about ￥14xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 13,000 pairs

The new shoes that were just released last month have such data, which is enough to prove their popularity.

Like 1.0, 2.0 is also a pair of Air Jordan 1s that are ‘classic from a distance, and surprises from a close look’.

The detail design is visually catered to the Spider-Man movie, and now the 42.5 yards hover around the original price.

TOP 6

Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey”

Item No.: AV2187-140

Sale price: ￥1399 yuan

Market price: around ￥11xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 14,000 pairs

When it comes to summer, the sales of Air Jordan 11 will depend on the low version.

The new colorway is somewhat similar to the ‘cool gray’ Air Jordan 11 Low released in 2018.

The market price is two hundred lower than the original price, making this shoe firmly in the sixth place on the list.

TOP 5

Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green”

Item No.: AQ9129-103

Sale price: ￥1499 yuan

Market price: around ￥18xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 15,000 pairs

A second pair of Air Jordan 4s makes the list, this time in a sage colorway.

As everyone predicted before the launch, it will rise every time it is released.

The gold code is less than two thousand, even if there is a premium of several hundred yuan, it still cannot stop everyone’s enthusiasm.

TOP 4

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4

Item No.: DR5415-103

Sale price: ￥1699 yuan

Market price: about ￥20xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 29,000 pairs

The linkage with its own brand Nike SB has made the Air Jordan 4 heat to a higher level.

Not only is it full of topics, but this wave of operations is even more lucrative. Now the size of 42.5 is ￥20xx.

In addition to the change of the heel logo, the whole pair of shoes has made a lot of adjustments for skateboarding. Have you felt it?

TOP 3

Air Jordan 4 “Craft”

Item No.: DV3742-021

Sale price: ￥1599 yuan

Market price: around ￥15xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 35,000 pairs

The double is Air Jordan 4, which is the fourth time it has appeared.

The new color scheme that debuted in February this year replaces the iconic grid setting with suede, which is more textured.

The hot summer still can’t stop everyone’s enthusiasm.

TOP 2

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive”

Item No.: DZ4137-106

Sale price: ￥1399 yuan

Market price: around ￥55xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 39,000 pairs

Finally the truth came out, the second place on the list is the ‘Last Hook’!

The Air Jordan 1 Low with the blessing of Travis Scott not only has a market price of more than 5,000, but also has a considerable sales volume.

The olive color, which is released for the first time in WMNS women’s specifications, has a good balance between appearance and price.

TOP 1

Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined”

Item No.: DN3707-100

Sale price: ￥1599 yuan

Market price: about ￥16xx (42.5 yards)

Sales: 49,000 pairs

After the White Cement Air Jordan 3 was confirmed to be back, everyone shouted ‘Out must enter’.

Now sitting on the top of sales, I believe that many small partners have fulfilled their promises.

It was previously rumored that the volume will exceed 30W. Players who want to buy it are recommended to rush first. I am afraid that the price will increase with consumption.

A brief summary, Air Jordan 4 has really YYDS in the past two years! The above are the 15 pairs of Nike and Air Jordan with the highest sales in the first half of the year. I don’t know which pairs you contributed?

