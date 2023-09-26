The most secret Modotti on display at Palazzo Roverella

Listen to the audio version of the article

Yes, Tina, her again. But we’ve never seen it like this. The exhibition underway in Rovigo, under the passionate and philological curation of Riccardo Costantini, has all, absolutely all, of Tina Modotti’s faces: and one of hers takes us back to her, as if in a time machine. In September 1929, the artist, born in Udine in 1896 into a simple family, wrote to Edward Weston, a master who remained a lifelong friend: «I am seriously thinking about an exhibition soon, I feel that if I leave this country (Mexico, ed) it will almost be a duty to show not what I have done, but what can be done here.”

The personal exhibition of 1929 has been reconstructed

At 7 in the evening of December 3, 1929, at the University of Mexico, about a hundred people were present at the inauguration of what remains Tina’s only personal exhibition and which the Rovigo exhibition reconstructs starting from archive documents, news photos published in the newspapers in those days. These are 41 certain shots out of the probable 57/60 at the time: a collage as desired by Tina, who puts the heroic image of her Julio Antonio Mella at the top and covers with her body the shot taken of her man after the ‘murder. To immerse yourself in that Mexican evening there is also the song Unión that the poignant voice of Concha Michel, musician and pioneering musical ethnographer, sang during the exhibition.

Five years of research

In Rovigo we travel into the world of Tina Modotti, who crossed eight countries and spoke five languages, from her arrival in the USA with her first experiences in cinema to the immense years in Mexico (she photographed only from 1923 to 1930), to her landing in Berlin, up upon his death in 1942. Very often, rather than his photos, the focus was on his life, on his loves. This exhibition, born from five years of research and heir to the studies of Cinemazero, Piero Colussi and Gianni Pignat, has identified 500 autograph shots that put everything back in order: Tina artist and photography teacher before the fighting Tina. The 300 images on display, the result of contacts and exchanges with around thirty archives and museums around the world, are the story of a life and of an artist who was always free and consistent with herself. There are the calla lilies, soft and dreamy, so full of the pictorialism and shadows “inherited” from Weston, but so different due to that slight out of focus, Tina’s DNA, which seeks a dialogue with each of us. And he offers us his independent journey, also nourished by a lot of art: in a library in Cormons (Gorizia) the book The treasures of the Uffizi was found, with Tina’s handwriting which demonstrates how his culture and his passion went beyond photography.

Tina photographer and anthropologist

The women of Tehuantepec, with their jícara, cantari made from pumpkins, run and, if they look into the room, they have Tina’s pride and a timeless beauty: they live in a matriarchal society where free sex is practiced; the children could have just disembarked from a damaged boat in the Mediterranean and demonstrate once again the social value of the artist’s work. That, active for a short period (only from 1923 to 1930), she shot little with her waist-level camera and printed even less. There are images of an ethnographic journey through the most remote areas of Mexico, from which a strong decolonial denunciation emerges. There are hands and feet, and sombreros: metonymies to shout out the trudging life. Parts of a whole that we imagine very well because Tina is a photographer, ethnographer, anthropologist, political activist, fighter, organizer of the International Red Aid. In a word, a woman who links her life to that of the least, just as in the installation, designed by Monica Gambini, hundreds of woolen threads hold together travels, images, geometries. Tina’s portraits of many intellectuals of the time ( what ferocious irony in the photo of Anita Brenner’s legs…), key figures of decolonization, tell of her acquaintances and are yet another piece of a multifaceted figure, “a matryoshka”, as the curator Riccardo Costantini defines her, to finally discover the the artist’s heart of darkness, so rich in its styles, so recognizable in its coherence. Even when, thanks to her shots, she makes the muralists known, Rivera first and foremost, or when she conquers the covers of magazines by publishing photos of which we only have the legacy on those pages.

Everything changes in 1930

In 1930 the Leica and street photography burst in, but with that “I don’t do reportage”, Tina almost takes a step back. She was expelled from Mexico, accused – falsely – of having participated in the attack against President Rubio and, once she reached Berlin in 1930 in a daring way, she would no longer find the card nor, above all, the inspirational light of Mexico . We find her, inflamed by the ideals of the International, spreading the magazine «Aiz» in Berlin or, in Barcelona, ​​with the megaphone in hand to raise funds during the Spanish War. She then she, again, in Mexico. She dies suddenly in 1942, in a taxi.

