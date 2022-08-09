Nothing compares to the thrill of participating in a poker tournament in Las Vegas. The best part of the whole thrill is that every player can find a tournament in Sin City, whether they are low rollers or high rollers.

So, let’s say you’ve already made arrangements at your preferred casino resort and reserved the air tickets. You’ve decided to stop by a game room in the city and play poker after a few big victories online, and now you’re all set to travel. How can you tell which of the live poker tournaments in Vegas is worth the trip?

Don’t worry. You are not the first to think this. The main obstacle for players looking for an activity to join in Las Vegas poker halls is sorting through the abundance of periodically organized gaming events and choosing a tournament that meets their interests.

This article will cover some of the most valuable tournaments held regularly in the city’s poker rooms. So ready your money and lucky card charms, and if you handle your cards well enough, you should take home a nice profit.

Top 5 Poker Tournaments In Las Vegas

In addition to the awesome entertainment and quality food menus you’ll get from participating as a player in these tournaments, great rewards are attached to your buy-in value package. Please sit back and enjoy the analysis of the top 5 most valuable poker tournaments in America’s Sin City.

1. The Wynn Las Vegas & Encore Poker Classic

As their name suggests, these magnificent sister buildings on the strip were the brainchild of casino magnate Steve Wynn. The lavish game surroundings and 28-table poker area reflect the same grandeur. The Wynn, as popularly known, located right on the strip, is a well-liked stop for gamblers of all wallet sizes, welcoming them to its abundance of cash games and tournaments.

The luxurious casino of the Wynn and Encore properties provides a unique Las Vegas experience. The 28-table poker room’s tournament calendar features some of the city’s lowest rake, highest guarantees, and greatest bargains.

Seven days a week, the poker room hosts a regular event at Noon. The best is the Saturday tournaments, which have a $230 buy-in and a $30,000 guaranteed prize pool. Every tournament in this poker room has assured prize pools, and the occasionally-held Wynn Classic allows players to participate at riskier buy-ins with even greater guarantees.

At the point of registration, players get offered 20,000 starting chips, 100/100 starting blinds, a 30-minute set of game rounds, and eight levels of unrestricted re-entry.

2. The Venetian Resort Doublestack

The Venetian poker facility typically attracts one of the biggest audiences for daily Las Vegas poker events due to its 32-table capacity and sweeter guarantees on their games schedule. Seasoned players can choose from various game tactics and stakes in a luxurious setting with 32 tables.

The best of the table games offered is a $340 buy-in Doublestack competition that takes place every Saturday at Noon with a $20,000 guarantee. This tournament is one of two consecutive tournaments on the regular Venetian calendar, with the first event kicking off at 11 am and the second at 6 pm.

Regular Venetian Doublestack series tournaments with even larger guaranteed prize pools are also scheduled. Existing customers check for updates on their official site to be informed of any Doublestack series coming soon.

This precaution is necessary because these unique recurrent events occur throughout the year. Visitors who are not professional gamblers can also stay at the Venetian and find enough to do besides playing at the tables.

3. The Orleans WPT

The Orleans, a casino a cab away from the Strip on Tropicana Avenue, is among the busiest poker venues in the city. The Orleans is one of the greatest places in the city to locate low-stake tournaments in the game of your choosing, offering 34 tables and tournaments for games including Omaha 8/Stud 8, H.O.R.S.E., and P.L.O.

The Friday night of a pleasurable weekend launches the $150 buy-in N.L. Hold’em tournament, which has a $25,000 guaranteed prize pool. This offer is the centerpiece of the Orleans calendar. Upon registration, players are granted access to 15,000 beginning chips and 30-minute levels; the first six levels are open to unlimited re-entry.

4. Aria Resort & Casino World Poker Tour

Another well-liked poker spot on the strip, the Aria Casino, offers a wonderful 24-table area with a tranquil, soothing ambiance. The Aria is often active and provides players with a wide range of options during tournaments and cash games.

Numerous important events are held there, and one prominent mention is the World Poker Tour which is usually webcasted at the PokerGO Studio, also residing at the casino premises. At the Aria W.T.P., you’ll find poker legends like Justin Bonomo and Daniel Negreanu competing for High roller bowls, earning the tournament bigger revenues through streams and visits.

The 24-table poker room offers lots, including a regular dose of $240- $140 buy-in tournaments, even if you don’t want to play at nosebleed levels. As a registration perk for the tournament, you can play a set of 20-minute levels with 20,000 initial chips.

5. M.G.M. Grand Poker Tournament

The M.G.M. Grand tournament is one of the biggest poker tournaments on the southern side of the Vegas Strip and attracts more players than many of its closest rivals. The poker area is always open and smoke-free, allowing players to stay focused and keep their minds engaged throughout those extended sessions.

The poker action at the M.G.M. Grand offers a wide range, including several difficult games to find elsewhere. Particularly well-liked games include Dealer’s Choice, mixed games, split-pot games, and the traditional favorites.

Although games are primarily geared toward visitors who wander across from the resort’s thousands of hotel rooms, the stakes are acceptable. Buy-in ranges from $100 to $240, and the winning can grow as high as $90,000 depending on the nature of the wagers.

Final Thoughts

The selections in this article are some of the best for worthy poker tournaments on the strip of Las Vegas and around the city. Although there are other tournaments like the Bally’s and Caesars’, these are only a few of the most valuable ones.

While these tournaments provide poker players an opportunity to make money and play against some of the best in the business, they also boost the popularity of poker worldwide, as viewers from around the world stream and keep up with them.

