The Mother of Cities opened its doors for the start of the Sub 20 World Cup

The stadium The only Mother of Cities in Santiago del Estero opened its doors for the start of the U-20 World Cup that youwill have two partieswith the presentation of Argentina as the most outstanding.

From this noon, according to the guidelines of FIFA, The modern stadium in Santiago, with capacity for 30,000 spectators, is allowed for the public to enter and the face press to the match between Guatemala and New Zealand, for group A, which will begin at 3:00 p.m..

On a gray day, with sporadic drizzle, windy and a low temperaturethe surroundings of the Madre de Ciudades look with little circulation of fans although a totally different framework awaits at 6:00 p.m., when Argentina faces Uzbekistan.

Las Tickets to see the team led by Javier Mascherano sold out days beforecon cheap pricesand will have not only the presence of the people of Santiago, but also with a good number of other provinces such as Tucumán, Córdoba, Salta, Jujuyamong other.

The first arrivals The media went to the stadium to settle for an extensive first day of the World Cup.


