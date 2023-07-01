The move to collect the debt by Komar

Talleres would soon collect the total amount from the sale of Juan Cruz Komar to Rosario Central, which owes him two million dollars (3 installments of $666,0006 each).

The Rosario club would face the debt with the sale of 70 percent of forward Luca Martínez Dupuy’s pass to Juárez FC, for three million dollars. Fassi is responsible for the sports management of the Mexican club and is negotiating with the owners of that institution – its partners in the imminent purchase of Granada from Spain – to close the business and ensure that Central Central collects what is owed.

Nahuel Tenaglia was honored in his native Saladillo by the mayor of the city José Luis Salomón. (ABC Saladillo newspaper)

Nahuel Tenaglia would not return to Talleres

Although the loan of defender Nahuel Tenaglia to Alavés from Spain expired this Friday, it is most likely that the player from Saladillo will not return to Talleres and will be sold. This was revealed to Mundo D Andrés Fassi.

“Tenaglia only has six months left on his contract at Talleres and there are clubs that want him, including Alavés, who have an option. Surely we will sell 60 percent of the pass that belongs to the club”, said the albiazul president.

There would be no play-off for Agusto Schott

According to what Mundo D was able to find out, Talleres would not make use of the play-off clause that allows him to recover the right-back Augusto Schott, whose loan in Colón expired last Friday. “I don’t think he’ll come back, but we don’t know any situation today. We will see what Javier (for Gandolfi) says at the end of the tournament”, Andrés Fassi told this medium. Most likely, Schott could be loaned out again, but to a Chilean club.