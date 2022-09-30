Source title: The movie “A Game of Chess” is scheduled for October 4, Guo Tao and Xiao Shenyang will accompany you to laugh at National Day

Produced by iQIYI, directed by Jiang Tao, starring Guo Tao, Xiao Shenyang, Xiu Rui, and Zhang Yishang, the comedy film "A Big Game of Chess" starring Fan Ming and Yu Entai is officially announced and will be released on PVOD on October 4. The model is exclusively launched on iQIYI Cloud Cinema. The film also released finalized posters and previews. "Unreliable Dad" led the "three half-siblings" to join forces to fight against the black hands behind the scenes. The whole process of fighting wits and bravery was gratifying, and the contradictions were frequent and bursting. The expectation is full! Happy start! The "Fox Family" teamed up to stage a high-energy reversal The movie "A Game of Chess" mainly tells the story of Lao Duan (played by Guo Tao) who was imprisoned for a case many years ago. He just got out of prison to find out the truth of the year, and he insisted on planning a dangerous game of cheating. Unexpectedly, this action involved Wu Wen (played by Xiao Shenyang), Mo Mo (played by Xiu Rui), and Tangning (played by Zhang Yishang), his three children with different personalities and three ex-wives. A family of four joined forces to fight the enemy while destroying each other. Is it the "big and small foxes" who fight for father and son soldiers, or is it a "cat-and-mouse game"? As the situation gradually spirals out of control, this absurd comedy with constant reversals seems to make people never guess the next step… The finalized poster released at the same time in the film is full of fun and joy. The "Fox Family" staged a mahjong game of falling in love and killing each other. It's kind of interesting." It can also be seen that the plot of the movie is climaxing one after another, and the laughs are constantly surprising! Laugh over the National Day!All comedians can enjoy family fun without leaving home The cast of the movie "A Great Game of Chess" can be called quality assurance. The movie "Crazy Stone" starring Guo Tao, who has shaped many classic film and television images, is still regarded as a classic domestic reverse comedy, which established Guo Tao's comedy status in one fell swoop; the comedian Xiao Shenyang, who once became a blockbuster with his sketch "Not Bad Money" In recent years, he has continued to make efforts in the field of film and television, establishing a comedy style to prove himself with his acting skills; Xiu Rui, who has performed well in works such as "Waste Brothers" and "The Diaosi Man", has left a deep impression on the audience with his comedy talent; young actor Zhang Yi It was loved by audiences in film and television works such as "Flying Tigers on the Railway" and "Knives in the Snow", and the youthful atmosphere injected fresh color into the film. In addition, there is also "Wulin Gaiden" funny "Lao Xing" Fan Ming and "Xuecai" Yu Entai reunited after a lapse of 16 years. Feelings and laughter are flying together, presenting a joyful and decompressing comedy work for the audience. During the National Day holiday You can harvest happiness with your family at iQIYI Cloud Cinema without leaving home, and celebrate the National Day with a smile! The movie "A Game of Chess" is produced by iQIYI and will be exclusively launched on iQIYI Cloud Cinema on October 4th. It's funny, waiting for you to enter the game!

