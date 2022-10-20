Recently, directed by director Gao Xiaowei, starring Ma Shaohua, and young actor Nazi (formerly known as Di Linazi), the film is a friendship.road inspirational movie“An Oasis” started quietly in Yuyang.

The film tells the story of a father who has lost his beloved son and a son who has lost his father’s love.Looking for family, self-salvationThe journey of each person finally found their own “Oasis of the Mind” after various difficulties.





only literature and art，not hypocritical









I don’t know when the film and television works began to pursue “exquisiteness” excessively,The actors’ performances under the filter have worn away the quality of the performancesAs Nazi, who has just entered the entertainment industry, she hopes that the audience will pay more attention to the performance itself. Actors need to constantly improve themselves from each role. Actively seek out characters who are not limited by appearance to seek change.

When she got the script, she developed a keen interest in the words such as deserted roads, scorching sun, churning heat waves, pale girls, and chapped lips. As a young actor who is not very experienced in acting and life, in order to play this seemingly simple but actually tangled and contradictory role, Nazi regained her brush before joining the group, carrying simple luggage and a kettle on her back. Just like the characters in the play, they left the hustle and bustle of the city and plunged into the dry grassy hills of northern Shaanxi. They did not bother with delicate makeup, relying on the immersive experience of the characters and the integration with the background of the story and the natural environment, to fully perform the roles they should have. appearance, allowing the audience to see a real and undistorted character.

Although stubborn，but kind





In the film, facing a mother who is looking forward to her daughter Chengfeng,Hu Jie, played by Nazi, can’t bear to leave her hometown and go to northern Shaanxi. But when her mother attacked her savior due to misunderstanding, Hu Jie had to choose to compromise in order to protect them. She returned to the city with her mother, and before leaving, she gave a painting as a thank you gift to thank them for their care.This stubborn and kind-hearted character is very similar to Nazi herself. From leaving her hometown and taking the exam to the Central Academy of Drama to insisting on performing dramas and film and television dramas, she is stubborn because she has an unswerving belief in her dream of being an actor, while kindness is herAlways uphold innocence and gentleness, no malice‘s morals.

