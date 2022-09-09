The military monster movie “Battlefield: Alien Catastrophe” produced by Tianjin Rabbit Hole Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Jinhua Wudao Nanlai Culture Media Co., Ltd., Phoenix Legend Film Co., Ltd., and Shadow World (Hainan) Culture Communication Co., Ltd. Officially launched online today. Mysterious alien species invaded the earth and turned into an apocalyptic nightmare. The Chinese Defense Forces played by Ren Tianye, Zhang Zhilu, Qu Ni Tsering and others launched a fierce confrontation with the aliens. The chaotic apocalypse background, unprecedented alien powerful enemies, shocking Audiovisually, “Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” will become another classic in the Chinese-language monster disaster genre.

Monster disaster cool film dominates the whole screenhigh energyA must for home viewing

“Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” tells the story of alien creatures with high IQs, who use leading technology to invade the earth and try to destroy human beings. After the human legion was defeated and the earth was almost destroyed, the Chinese Defense Forces lieutenant Gao Ren (played by Ren Tianye), “deserter” Cheng Ling (played by Zhang Zhilu), scientific researcher Zhao Lijing (played by Qu Ni Tsering) and others formed a resistance army team. Insist on fighting to the death with aliens, and launch a life-and-death battle for the continuation of human civilization.

“Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” brings the apocalyptic horror elements to the extreme, and the whole process is shocking. The barren and desperate wasteland world, the collapse and helplessness of human beings, and the cruel aliens with powerful offensive power that appear from time to time, make the audience feel an unprecedented doomsday horror atmosphere. In order to give the audience a better sense of experience, the film is also generous in setting the scene, all presented in a high-standard standard. Compared with traditional military action-themed jungles, street fighting, car chases, and hand-to-hand combat, the premise of the destruction of the earth provides a larger stage for horror and disaster films.

The film also has a more “grand” audio-visual impact in the combat design, including the plane crash and the melee of the legion in the opening part, as well as rocket bombing, long-range sniping, close combat and serial gunfights. At the same time, more efforts have been made to create alien images with terrifying appearance and cruel behavior. The contrast between them and humans has also added a full sense of suspense to the film. Exactly how humans will “kill” the invaders, the audience can go to the film to find the answer. As a monster disaster movie with excellent audio-visual effects and excellent content quality, “Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” will inevitably become the best choice for audiences to watch movies at home during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

The strongest special team assembled PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds staged a bloody counterattack

“Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” is a typical doomsday disaster movie, and it also has a very grand worldview in its setting. Human beings are facing alien invasion, and they have assembled soldiers from various countries to form a joint defense force. However, the powerful alien invaders almost wiped out the human legion, and the few survivors, some became bandits, some wandered, and of course, there were also heroic warriors who continued to hold on to their beliefs and fought endlessly.

Lieutenant Gao Ren of the Chinese Defense Forces led several people to form the strongest special team. Some of them are good at sniping, some are good at weapon research and development, some are familiar with terrain, and some are proficient in tactics… More importantly, they all have the ability to continue fighting for human civilization to the end. determination. The special elite team faced the alien invaders, and a head-to-head battle of life and death started immediately. When the audience is immersed in the apocalyptic atmosphere of desperation, they will also be inspired by their strong will of blood and loneliness. With the tense fighting atmosphere, they will enjoy a hearty counterattack.

“Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” not only creates a near-real apocalyptic environment, dizzying high-energy blasting battles, but also meditates on human emotions, survival choices, human civilization, the earth’s environment and scientific exploration. The film combines military, action, monster and other elements in type, and gathers the most popular popular film types at the moment. The main creative team is also quite sincere. The directors Huang Zhaosheng and Hong Kun are extremely good at military action themes. They have worked together on the well-known masterpiece “Sniper”. And the starring Ren Tianye, who used to be an athlete, is quite a tough guy, bringing a hormonal hard-core temperament to the film. In addition, the film was produced by the head network film company Rabbit Hole Culture and Wudao Nanlai, who provided strong escort for the film in terms of production, publicity and distribution.

I believe that this long-lost apocalyptic horror monster movie can bring everyone an extremely cool viewing experience and become a “decompression” booster. The blood-stimulating thriller journey has begun. “Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” has been officially launched online on September 9, click to watch, not to be missed!