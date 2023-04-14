Original title: The movie “Daho Beauty Warrior” was released today to compose the highlight poem of the All-Women’s Legion

Sohu Entertainment News Co-produced by Sony Pictures’ subsidiary Samsung Pictures and Canada’s One Entertainment, the hot-blooded Hollywood action movie “The Lady of Daho” officially landed in theaters across the country today. Academy Award winner Viola Davis leads the Women’s Legion in a legendary battle where the power of female warriors is unstoppable. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is 94%, the popcorn index is 99%, and the global box office exceeds 650 million yuan (data source: BOXOFFICEMOJO website).

General Naniska played by Academy Award winner Viola Davis is an absolute leader. Now 56 years old, she has become a “dedicated madman” in and out of the play, and even went into battle with injuries to complete difficult moves. In this play, Naniska’s bravery and aura are portrayed three-pointers. The two female recruits, Nawei and Ouda, showed a solid growth line. They overcame obstacles and went through honing, and finally became independent on the battlefield and killed the Quartet. They are all in different predicaments, but they show the same belief in front of the enemy. Unite as one, rise up to resist, and condense into an invincible fighting force.

Aspect 2: The grand and fierce battle ignites hormones When the strongest female warrior meets the most painful oppression, the all-female army gathers, and it is bound to set off the most burning legendary battle. General Naniska carefully selected and tempered the recruits, and the high-energy and hearty action scenes were presented in turn, and the thrilling cold weapons that stimulated the hard core faced each other. At the same time, the film also showed the combat effectiveness and sense of strength of the female soldiers, wild and vigorous It brought a unique hormonal feast to movie fans. Aspect 3: Women's power is powerful and shocking As a hot-blooded action film created by an all-female team, the female warrior army of the movie "Daho Beauty Warrior" also showed a distinctive female group portrait, creating an epic and magnificent history of female growth for the audience. The concerted efforts and dedication of the main creators have made it wonderful on the big screen, and the passing of the torch they show in the play, which is endless, is equally attractive. Aspect 4: Excellent presentation of super-standard cool films The narrative of the film is clear, the rhythm is tight, and the emotions are well controlled, which can make people feel the stirring legend of heroes. In addition, the scenes of the film are highly realistic, Fu Huadao is domineering and powerful, and the action design is clean and neat. Fans commented that "the best soundtrack, the best art and actors, stories that belong exclusively to women and African-American people". From director Gina Prince-Bythewood, "The Belle of Daho" stars Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Viola Davis ("Fences," "Suicide Squad"). Sheena Lynch ("Captain Marvel," "No Time to Die"), John Boyega ("Star Wars Episode IX"), Helo Fiennes-Tiffin ("Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince") etc. co-starred. The film is currently being screened nationwide.

