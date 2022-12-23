Hollywood’s hilarious action film “Sexy” produced by Columbia Picturesbluffing agent“Officially landed in theaters across the country today, and released a collection of clips of “Brotherly Love”opened the prelude to the “Shuangdan” carnival.

The film is directed by the director of the “Ace Bodyguard” series, creating hilarious and exciting New Year’s films. The high-energy action scenes take turns to boost the adrenaline soaring, and the “Erha” brothers are full of laughs and jokes. As the only hilarious and action-packed movie in the “New Year’s Eve”, “Burning Agent” is the best choice for watching movies during the New Year’s Eve.





The “Erha” brothers, high-energy partners, played treasures and went to heaven and earth to kill the Quartet and burst the screen

In the movie, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, the “two ha” brothers, not only dedicate wonderful action scenes to the audience, but the two will also become a happy duo that always laughs at the audience. “Two Hus” has one joy and one martial arts. Kevin Hart’s “Mouth-Mouthed Good-for-nothing” can’t do anything, and the fox pretends to be the first; while the “cold-faced killer” played by Woody Harrelson doesn’t talk too much. Singles and melee are easy to handle.

The two formed an oolong team, and a hilarious and embarrassing journey of real and fake killers unfolded. Not only did they keep playing tricks, but the wonderful sense of CP made people laugh. From the beginning when they didn’t know each other, they partnered to start the mission mode, and then joined forces to fight against the global killer group. While talking about each other, they also became each other’s most reliable teammates. Be cool.





It is not difficult to see from the collection of clips of “Brotherly Love” released this time. As an action comedy, the film has everything you need to ignite and cheer up. Melee combat, high-altitude duels, chasing gun battles and other scenes are staged in turn, presenting a textbook level for the audience. Cool slices.

The action scene where the “Er Ha” brothers kill the Quartet, the singles carry the audience, the team doubles the crit, and the multiple action scenes are layered with layers of fuel, fast-paced, and fierce movements, which push the perception to a climax in turn. Especially in the film, the “Erha” brothers face the killer group from all over the world in the gym, and the shooting technique of one shot to the end makes the audience not blink.

“Shuangdan” is the only hilarious action film with contrasting duo to pay tribute to the classic New Year’s Eve

As the latest masterpiece of the well-known Hollywood action film director Patrick Hughes after the “Ace’s Bodyguard” series, the movie “Blazing Agent” continues its strong style of double deployment of igniting action and talking about it, arousing the audience’s contrast. Memories of the classic settings of the two heroes.

At the same time, the film also incorporates new media forms such as short videos, which is eye-catching while continuing the classics.









In the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Day carnival, the movie “Brave Agent” is the only hilarious action movie. Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson have a good understanding inside and outside the movie, and the action scenes are fun. Shuang Qifei bursts with laughter throughout the whole process, coupled with Hollywood’s super-first-line production standards and an easy-going movie-watching experience, it is bound to bring everyone a “three-guaranteed experience” that keeps laughter, coolness, and value at the end of the year, and becomes the first choice for celebrating the New Year. After a busy year, meet up with your friends and go to the cinema to have a good time laughing and celebrating the new year, and welcome a new life with joy and excitement!

The movie “Blazing Agent” is produced by Columbia Pictures, directed by well-known Hollywood action film director Patrick Hughes, starring Kevin Hart (“Jumanji” series) and Woody Harrelson (“Venom” series) , Kelly Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”), Jasmine Matthews (“The Battle of Tomorrow”), Tomohisa Yamashita (“The Polar Assassination”) and others co-starred. The movie is currently in theaters, and we invite you to celebrate the new year with us!

