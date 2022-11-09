Source title: The movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” was praised, and the sons of Tumen appeared on the scene to send Acacia

On November 8th, the film “Call Me Mr. Zheng” starring the famous actor Tu Men, who won the best actor in several film festivals and the powerful actor Wang Zhener, was supervised by Lin Bingkun and directed by Zou Dequan at the Beijing Film Archive. “Themed movie theater, the most soulful story of longing moved the audience. Tu Yisai, the son of Tu people, appeared at the scene to send love, and after the screening, the audience held calla lilies in their hands to cherish the memory of Tu people. The next day, the film released the final poster of the “Looking Away” version. Mr. Zheng’s back was staring at the back standing by the sea. His thoughts rose and fell with the tide, and his love slowly spread. The pre-sale of the movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” has been opened, and it will be released in theaters nationwide on November 11. Tu’s affectionate interpretation of the ultimate miss, the audience burst into tears and praised The movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” features Mr. Zheng (played by Tu Men) and Ah Hui (played by Wang Zhener) as the protagonists. It tells the story of two people who have lost each other’s love and met on an accidental journey. As the first work after Mr. Tu Men’s death, it received good reviews during the first public screening of the Film Archive, whether it was the frequent golden lines, the surprise reversal of the ending, or the occasional low voice from the audience. The sound of sobbing triggered a big discussion among the audience. In the post-screening interactive session, film critics and audiences couldn’t hide their love, and they gave the ultimate affectionate praise. “This film brings the most beautiful and affectionate part of love to the audience’s eyes.” “Mr. Tu’s superb acting skills make people feel very real, warm and powerful.” The end of the high-energy reversal was even more praised by the audience. “This is a god-level five minutes that can be recorded in film history. Until now, I am still in deep shock and can’t extricate myself.” The film critic Luke Miao said, “Young audience. I can better examine my own attitude and understand the meaning of love and friendship”, and for the interlocking details, film critics praised it “very detailed control, those who have experience will feel particularly deep, and think twice or three times.” . Director Cheng Qingsong spoke highly of the film as an “elderly version of “Love Letter”. The most sincere thoughts, the high-energy surprise reversal, the massive affectionate details, and the acting skills of all the members are all waiting for the audience to go to the theater on November 11 to find the answer. See also "Siberian Tiger" exposure attitude version poster Zhang Yu and Ma Li's acting skills collide with sparks Tu Men’s last work debuts on the screen, Tu Men’s son reflects on his thoughts The film “Call Me Mr. Zheng” is the first screen work after Mr. Tu’s death. Tu Yisai, the son of Tu’s, also rushed to the scene to express his love. “The process of watching the movie is cordial and distant, and we must remember the experience we spent together.” In addition, in the middle of the first row of the theater, Mr. Tu Men’s seat was also reserved, and a pot of calla lilies was placed in the middle of the seat, expressing infinite grief and respect. In the group photo session, the audience spontaneously raised calla lilies in memory of Mr. Tu Men and passed on thousands of thoughts. In the final poster released at the same time, the film rarely uses the backs of the two leading actors. Under the scenery of the sea and the sky, it is like a dark blue love letter, condensing the deep thoughts of each other. The film has now fully opened for pre-sale. It will be the only new love-themed film on November 11, awakening the purest expectation of love in the hearts of contemporary young people. The movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” is produced by Beijing Dafu Qinren Technology Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Beijing Tigermed Achievement Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Pillar of All Living International Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Chongxin Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taobao Co., Ltd. Issued by Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. At present, the pre-sale of the film has been opened, and it will be released nationwide on November 11. See also VALENTINO PINK PP "pink" decorated with global fashion landmarks

On November 8th, the film “Call Me Mr. Zheng” starring the famous actor Tu Men, who won the best actor in several film festivals and the powerful actor Wang Zhener, was supervised by Lin Bingkun and directed by Zou Dequan at the Beijing Film Archive. “Themed movie theater, the most soulful story of longing moved the audience. Tu Yisai, the son of Tu people, appeared at the scene to send love, and after the screening, the audience held calla lilies in their hands to cherish the memory of Tu people. The next day, the film released the final poster of the “Looking Away” version. Mr. Zheng’s back was staring at the back standing by the sea. His thoughts rose and fell with the tide, and his love slowly spread. The pre-sale of the movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” has been opened, and it will be released in theaters nationwide on November 11.

Tu’s affectionate interpretation of the ultimate miss, the audience burst into tears and praised

The movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” features Mr. Zheng (played by Tu Men) and Ah Hui (played by Wang Zhener) as the protagonists. It tells the story of two people who have lost each other’s love and met on an accidental journey. As the first work after Mr. Tu Men’s death, it received good reviews during the first public screening of the Film Archive, whether it was the frequent golden lines, the surprise reversal of the ending, or the occasional low voice from the audience. The sound of sobbing triggered a big discussion among the audience. In the post-screening interactive session, film critics and audiences couldn’t hide their love, and they gave the ultimate affectionate praise.

“This film brings the most beautiful and affectionate part of love to the audience’s eyes.” “Mr. Tu’s superb acting skills make people feel very real, warm and powerful.” The end of the high-energy reversal was even more praised by the audience. “This is a god-level five minutes that can be recorded in film history. Until now, I am still in deep shock and can’t extricate myself.” The film critic Luke Miao said, “Young audience. I can better examine my own attitude and understand the meaning of love and friendship”, and for the interlocking details, film critics praised it “very detailed control, those who have experience will feel particularly deep, and think twice or three times.” . Director Cheng Qingsong spoke highly of the film as an “elderly version of “Love Letter”. The most sincere thoughts, the high-energy surprise reversal, the massive affectionate details, and the acting skills of all the members are all waiting for the audience to go to the theater on November 11 to find the answer.

Tu Men’s last work debuts on the screen, Tu Men’s son reflects on his thoughts

The film “Call Me Mr. Zheng” is the first screen work after Mr. Tu’s death. Tu Yisai, the son of Tu’s, also rushed to the scene to express his love. “The process of watching the movie is cordial and distant, and we must remember the experience we spent together.” In addition, in the middle of the first row of the theater, Mr. Tu Men’s seat was also reserved, and a pot of calla lilies was placed in the middle of the seat, expressing infinite grief and respect. In the group photo session, the audience spontaneously raised calla lilies in memory of Mr. Tu Men and passed on thousands of thoughts.

In the final poster released at the same time, the film rarely uses the backs of the two leading actors. Under the scenery of the sea and the sky, it is like a dark blue love letter, condensing the deep thoughts of each other. The film has now fully opened for pre-sale. It will be the only new love-themed film on November 11, awakening the purest expectation of love in the hearts of contemporary young people.

The movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” is produced by Beijing Dafu Qinren Technology Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Beijing Tigermed Achievement Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Pillar of All Living International Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Chongxin Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taobao Co., Ltd. Issued by Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. At present, the pre-sale of the film has been opened, and it will be released nationwide on November 11.