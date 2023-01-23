original title:

The movie “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Strikes Back”: Showing the surging years of Chinese Ping Pong

Directed by Deng Chao and Yu Baimei, starring Deng Chao and Sun Li, the movie “Chinese Table Tennis: Jedi Counterattack” will be released nationwide on January 24 on the third day of the Lunar New Year.

It is reported that the film tells that in the early 1990s, the Swedish men’s table tennis team won the men’s team championship in succession at the World Championships, while the Chinese men’s table tennis team entered a trough. The story of the Jedi fighting back and regaining the Swaythling Cup.

According to reports, the actors in the film received sufficient table tennis training before shooting, so as to make the storytelling of the film more realistic and the picture presentation more appealing. The main creative team expressed the hope that through this film, Chinese table tennis players will persevere in the face of adversity and fight until the end.

Previously, six major films including “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong”, “No Name”, “Exchanging Life”, “Deep Sea”, “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”” were released on the first day of the Lunar New Year. Statistics show that on the first day of the Spring Festival this year, my country’s film market has achieved a box office of over 1.3 billion yuan. Among them, “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong” and “No Name” ranked the top three on the box office list on the first day of the schedule.

Reporter: Wang Peng