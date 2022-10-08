Home Entertainment The movie “Cinderella on Fire” starring Mei Tanaka and Hiroki Iijima is public poster-China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

The movie “Cinderella on Fire” starring Mei Tanaka and Hiroki Iijima is public poster-China Entertainment Network

by admin
The movie “Cinderella on Fire” starring Mei Tanaka and Hiroki Iijima is public poster-China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 8, according to Japanese media reports, the movie “Cinderella on Fire” starring Mei Tanaka and co-starring Hiroki Iijima officially released the poster today, announcing that the film will be released on November 4.

On the 8th, the movie “Cinderella on Fire” starring Mei Tanaka and Koruki Iijima released the poster. The theme song was sung by Merengue. The film will be released in Japan on November 4th, which also made netizens look forward to it.

The film is the third directorial work of Masaya Ozaki’s original script. The protagonist actress Ansai Koho (Mei Tanaka) had a scandal during the filming of her first starring film and was exiled from the entertainment industry. The otaku youth Ryoichi Tashiro (Kanji Iijima) met. There are also Kentaro Okawachi, Mizuho Mizuho, ​​Shiho Sasaki, Ryo Ikeda, Daisuke Nagura, Mayu Yokota, etc.

In addition, the film will be released on November 4th.

See also  Google Street View can’t hide the giant roots! Half of his pants take off the girl in the mirror "the roadside help is half a suit" | International | CTWANT

You may also like

2023 Spring/Summer International Fashion Week | Hua Yilan’s...

2023 Valentine’s Day Horoscope Love Luck List

INTO YOU’s first brand pop-up store airs on...

Feng Yuanzheng: My only wish is to be...

Which platform is our song 4 broadcast on...

The future female warrior who jumped into the...

Exhibition-style social networking can make life more interesting...

Burberry Officially Releases New Image Blockbuster “Night Creatures”...

LEMAIRE officially launched the first wave of new...

The Original Letter, Collation, Excellent Training and Essence——A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy