On October 8, according to Japanese media reports, the movie "Cinderella on Fire" starring Mei Tanaka and co-starring Hiroki Iijima officially released the poster today, announcing that the film will be released on November 4.

The film is the third directorial work of Masaya Ozaki’s original script. The protagonist actress Ansai Koho (Mei Tanaka) had a scandal during the filming of her first starring film and was exiled from the entertainment industry. The otaku youth Ryoichi Tashiro (Kanji Iijima) met. There are also Kentaro Okawachi, Mizuho Mizuho, ​​Shiho Sasaki, Ryo Ikeda, Daisuke Nagura, Mayu Yokota, etc.

