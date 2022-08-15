On August 14th, the crew of “Disturbing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun” attended the “2022 Sina Weibo Movie Night”. Xiao Yang and Fan Chengcheng’s master and apprentice reunited again, filming each other’s blockbusters, and went to the grand ceremony side by side. Director Wu Bai and the two leading actors made a group appearance on the red carpet, and set the stage for the film “Pull the Clouds and See the Sun” with relay speeches of “Can’t wait, just around the corner, please look forward to it”. At the event site, “Turning the Clouds and Seeing the Sun” won the most watched film of the year, and directors Wu Bai, Xiao Yang and Fan Chengcheng jointly took the stage to accept the honor.

The reporter was informed that in the question-and-answer session on the red carpet, Wubai said that the core of the story that the film is constantly digging and the brand-new narrative map of “Kuizhou City” are the highlights of “Pull the Clouds and See the Sun”, which I believe will bring the audience closer to reality. , “down to earth”, the most different main theme reality film. Xiao Yang said that the process of filming “Disturbing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun” particularly touched him. Although the criminal policeman “Li Nanbei” played by Xiao Yang is a very ordinary people’s policeman, he has many qualities such as surmounting difficulties, full of tension, humor and so on. Ordinary but precious quality. Xiao Yang said that “Pull the Clouds and See the Sun” is a very friendly movie to the audience.

Wubai also said that the new anti-crime stories will be more sincere and closer to the audience, presenting the most real, bold and in-depth films with the most different themes and reality.

While the film won the award, starring Xiao Yang and Fan Chengcheng also gained a lot on Weibo Movie Night. Fan Chengcheng was awarded the potential actor of the year, showing his continuous upgrade on the road of acting and a promising future. Xiao Yang won the Quality Actor Award of the Year. When asked what role he would like to challenge in the future, Xiao Yang replied that the detective was the role he wanted to challenge, and said that this wish was fulfilled in “Disturbing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun”. Xiao Yang also said: “I hope that in the future, I can continue to play some sincere roles and roles that can move the audience.”

As a main theme of reality film, “Disturbing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun” not only has the high reputation drama “Sweeping the Black Storm”, the original director of the film, but also assembled a high-quality cast of three generations, including Xiao Yang and Fan Chengcheng.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press