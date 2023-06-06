The movie “Confession!”Before Graduation” Tianku MV Mosaic Band sings “Neon Sweetheart”-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: The movie “Confession!” Before Graduation” Tianku MV Mosaic Band sings “Neon Sweetheart”

Written and directed by young director Song Xiaowen, starring Zeng Kelang and Chai Ye, starring Lu Mianda and Han Yucheng, and starring Sha Yiting, Guo Xiaodong and Guan Yaomiao, the romantic comedy movie “Confession!” Before Graduation”, recently released the MV for the ending song “Neon Sweetheart” sung by the famous band “Mosaic”. Accompanied by the retro disco rhythm of “Ambiguous Rock”, all the teachers and students of “Rongde University” danced happily. The whole MV has a youthful and joyful temperament. A fun, happy movie. The film has been scheduled to be released nationwide on June 16. Mosaic band magic strikes “Youth Graduation Carnival Party” the whole school dances The grand youth doesn’t have to be deliberately sensational and tearful, and it ends with joy, which is a chic gesture. The movie “Confession!” The “Neon Sweetheart” MV exposed in “Before Graduation” adopts the style of retro disco dance music, combined with the specially made old KTV visual effects, all the teachers and students of “Rongde University” are dressed in bachelor’s uniforms and dance happily. The magical dance steps outline the colorful youth that belongs only to college students in the graduation season. “Tonight I tried all means to get your name.” The lyrics of the Mosaic band, with a very graphic sense of shyness, fully demonstrated the cautiousness of first love. The whole song perfectly fits with the greenness and single-mindedness of Wang Xinyuan (played by Zeng Kelang) who has a crush on Chang Zhiqiu (played by Chai Ye) in the film, and muster up the courage to confess when he graduates. The teenager is in chaos in front of the person he loves, and at the same time he is fighting monsters and upgrading in the challenge of youth. A “Confession! Before Graduation” writes a beautiful story of youth. A song “Neon Sweetheart” sang all the youthfulness and shyness of youth, and the movie and song sparked a wonderful spark. It is not only music and video that break the boundary, but also our indomitable youth. See also The golden semester of affordable and casual luxury It is reported that this is just one of the many good songs in the film, including Sha Yiting, Rejuvenation Dan Band and Queen Band, etc. There will also be songs appearing in the film, which can be called “watching a movie and giving a concert”. The most enthusiastic chapter in the chapter of youth bravely confesses to be the true self The movie “Confession!” Before Graduation tells the crazy adventure story of Wang Xinyuan, an ordinary senior boy who strays into the prom for three days and two nights to confess his love to the girl he has a crush on. As an absurd youth comedy, “Confession!” “Before Graduation” shows a black and humorous campus love, which is not only funny and sweet, but also contains the realistic meaning of wanton youth. In the film, each character has its own story and growth trajectory. The male protagonist Wang Xinyuan is a “top helper” on the one hand, but on the other hand he is a young boy who doesn’t have the courage to confess his love to the girl he likes. The heroine Chang Zhiqiu has been “other people’s child” since she was a child. This time, the good girl wants to break through the shackles and be her true self. Can Qi Xiaomeng from a wealthy family put away his cynicism after his mother’s company went bankrupt? What kind of changes will Ah Le, the “dream boy” of 20,000 girls, meet when she meets her heart-wrenching heart? With mutual support and help, they with different personalities finally completed their life choices and embarked on a new journey. The film not only shows the beauty of love in the graduation season, but also gives graduates the power to make brave choices on the road of life through the growth stories of the protagonists. The movie “Confession!” “Before Graduation” is produced by Super Small Film Company, jointly produced by Guangdong Huhushengwei Film Co., Ltd., and Zero Degree Reticles (Chengdu) Film Industry. It will be released nationwide on June 16. See also "Speak Well" ends with Chen Xiao's true feelings and interpretation of the extraordinary of ordinary people jqknews

