Source title: The movie “Love’s Driver” is scheduled for August 26. The clever Wang Chengsi will be the first male protagonist to counterattack and pursue love

"Love's Driver" finalized poster The comedy love movie "Driver of Love" will land on the national cinema on August 26 and officially meet audiences and friends. As the 2022 summer finale comedy film, "Driver of Love" is directed by director Xu Lin, starring Wang Chengsi and Yu Shasha, Xu Huiqiang, Ai Ran, Feng Qinchuan, Liu Ximing, and Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang. All the powerful comedians will form a team to fight, and a counter-attack love-chasing journey about "very doubles" is about to start, which is bound to set off a hurricane of joy at the end of the hot summer. "Daily salary of 10,000 yuan, love for others" The plumber becomes less and Dong's anti-routine pursuit of love is constantly burdened In the final trailer of the movie "Driver of Love" released today, actor Wang Chengsi plays two roles, one is Zhong Chengkui, the optimistic and honest water delivery boy, and the other is Li Jiahao, the cunning and irritable company director. Similar and planned a "very substitute" love plan with a daily salary of tens of thousands. Among them, the "Master of Etiquette" played by actor Wei Xiang was bursting with joy in the "high-quality male" advanced course tailored for Zhong Chengkui, and the wonderful collision of the two "masters and apprentices" caused hilarious laughter. Actor Chang Yuan's finale egg makes people's expectations for the film even fuller. And how will this love farce end? These questions, everyone can only go to the theater to find the answers. The finalized poster released together is also full of interesting points. Wang Chengsi carefully arranges his tie in a suit and leather shoes, and wears a casual denim jacket with a bucket on his shoulder, accurately showing the two very different characters he plays. The heroine on the left, Yu Shasha, raised her chin lightly, thinking about this multiple-choice love question. The roles played by actors Xu Huiqiang and Ai Ran are separated from each other. One is contemplative and the other is surprised. It seems that they have found clues. It is necessary to identify whether the character in front of them is Zhong Chengkui or Li Jiahao. The master played by Wei Xiang has a smile on his face, a confident look who is ready to make big moves at all times, seduces the curiosity of everyone, and looks forward to the film's early release. All comedians reunite to contract the last joy of this summer "Golden Green Leaf" Wang Chengsi in the comedy world, he is "Classmate Sisi" in "Charlotte Trouble", "Senior Brother Xiunian" in "Shy Iron Fist", and "Cross Eyes" in "Detective Chinatown 2" , "The Great Wisdom" in "The Richest Man in Xihong City", and "Geng Huyuan" in "The Son-in-law". From an obscure background role, to a supporting role with flashes of inspiration, and then to "Driver of Love" becoming the first male lead work in his actor career, time will never fail any good actor who works hard in silence. In this film, Wang Chengsi plays two very different roles, Zhong Chengkui and Li Jiahao at the same time. He rises to the challenge and uses a witty and natural interpretation that is refreshing. In the film, whether it is the honest and honest water delivery boy or the grumpy rich young Dong, he is firmly grasped. After this film, actor Wang Chengsi's name deserves to be remembered by more audiences. One hero and three gangs, the film not only has the wonderful performances of actors Xu Huiqiang and Feng Qinchuan, but also the actors Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang who act in friendship. Chang Yuan's performance in the recent hit comedy film "Walking on the Moon Alone" is amazing, while Wei Xiang is the reappearance of the much-anticipated comedy after "This Killer Is Not Too Calm" became popular. This time, everyone supported and escorted the platform of their friend Wang Chengsi's first male protagonist. It is believed that with the joint creation of a group of powerful comedians, "Driving of Love" will definitely double the joy, and this summer will be the finale of the summer vacation. . The movie "Driver of Love" is produced by Ningxia Qunying Film Co., Ltd., Nanjing Heyou Film Co., Ltd., Beijing White Strawberry Film Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xinrui Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiangyu Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Heyou Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Ningbo Sperm Whale Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Zero Tick Film Co., Ltd., Kongshu (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Mingkong Xingdou Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Produced by Zhongyi Meihua Film and Television Culture Development Co., Ltd., the film will be released nationwide on August 26.

