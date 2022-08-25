Source title: The movie “Driver of Love” was released, Wang Chengsi’s special edition was a late bloomer and he liked to mention “exaggerated group”

The movie “Driver of Love” released Wang Chengsi’s special feature late bloomer likes to mention “exaggerated group” 2022-08-25 12:30 The comedy love movie “Driving of Love”, which is about to hit theaters nationwide, released a special episode of actor Wang Chengsi today. Director Xu Lin and chief producer Liang Wei took the lead in creating the “Wang Chengsi Kua Kua Group”, revealing for the first time the story behind the filming of “Driver of Love”, and showing fans how Wang Chengsi was polished into a “happy” in the film from multiple angles. The process of making a machine” allows the public to see the fancy way of an excellent comedian. The film is directed by Xu Lin, starring Wang Chengsi and Yu Shasha, starring Xu Huiqiang, Ai Ran, Feng Qinchuan, Liu Ximing, and Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang friendship. The film is in hot pre-sale, hurry up and book tickets! The special becomes an exaggerated group in seconds!How many ways does Wang Chengsi open? In the newly released Wang Chengsi special, the opening chapter “sweet and salty, amiable, humble, and dedicated” is the high evaluation of the film director Xu Lin and chief producer Liang Wei to the actor Wang Chengsi, which makes people feel It’s like entering Wang Chengsi’s “exaggerated group”? And behind all of this, is a comedian with more than ten years of perseverance and hard work, which is reflected in all aspects inside and outside the play. First, the performance skills certified by the director! Director Xu Lin said when talking about the most impressive scene for him, “There is a scene where he eats steak in a western restaurant. In just ten seconds, Wang Chengsi can perform 4 levels.” From never eating steak, to feeling delicious, to gobbling it down, and finally trying to stay elegant, a steak has 4 states. Unconsciously, the comedy tension of a small character is fully released. Second, the admirable professionalism! Chief Producer Liang Wei said that it was winter when the film was filmed, and the extras could not stand the hot spring scene for 30 minutes in the early morning, but Wang Chengsi stayed in it all the time. His professionalism was admirable. Third, the all-round performance of delicate emotions! In this film, Wang Chengsi not only showed his funny ability, but also handled the emotional drama delicately, which made people see Wang Chengsi’s deeper acting skills. When filming the crying scene in which Zhong Chengkui saw his daughter recovering eyesight, director Xu Lin once asked Wang Chengsi if he needed to prepare eye drops. Wang Chengsi refused, and used an excellent crying scene to prove that “strong men also have a tender side.” When recalling the filming of this film, Director Xu also praised Wang Chengsi’s precise handling of emotional scenes. His performance will definitely make people feel the changes in Zhong Chengkui’s emotions while watching the film, and be healed and moved by the family interaction between father and daughter. . And how many ways are there for actor Wang Chengsi? Let’s meet in theaters this Friday to discover. See also The Luxury Summit returns on Thursday 13 May: focus on digital frontiers and sustainability The director called the right person!Wang Chengsi is a late bloomer with love for writing “Love’s Driver” tells the story of Zhong Chengkui, the water delivery brother, who was involved in a carefully planned “substitute love” because he looked like Li Jiahao, the young director of the design company. As Wang Chengsi’s first male protagonist film work, he faced the difficult challenge of playing two roles by one person at the same time. In an interview, he admitted that “the pressure is very high”. The most difficult scene in the whole filming process was when Zhong Chengkui wanted to pretend to be Li Jiahao to speak on stage, but Li Jiahao pretended to be Zhong Chengkui to cooperate in order not to be exposed. In the actual shooting, the transition of the two roles is very confusing. How to deal with the different states of the characters and complete the performance naturally and smoothly, Wang Chengsi has put a lot of effort into this. As for Wang Chengsi’s performance, director Xu Lin bluntly said “the right person was chosen”, and chief producer Liang Wei said “he will always give you some surprises”. As a meritorious actor of Happy Twist, Wang Chengsi embraced his love for acting. It took 17 years to slowly move from the stage of the drama to the big screen, and to accumulate energy from each role, and finally realized it in “The Driving of Love” The dream of a movie man. The poor boy Zhong Chengkui in the play wants to fall in love with the rich family daughter Huo Qixin, and Wang Chengsi outside the play also turns around and has his own male lead work. Actor Wang Chengsi staged a “two-line counterattack”, writing his own late bloomer with love and perseverance. The movie “Driver of Love” is produced by Ningxia Qunying Film Co., Ltd., Nanjing Heyou Film Co., Ltd., Beijing White Strawberry Film Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xinrui Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiangyu Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Heyou Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Ningbo Sperm Whale Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Zero Tick Film Co., Ltd., Kongshu (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Mingkong Xingdou Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Produced by Zhongyi Meihua Film and Television Culture Development Co., Ltd. It will be released tomorrow (August 26) and is in hot pre-sale. See also Photos: Gulner's "colonial literature" wins the Nobel Prize for Literature | 2021 | Refugees

The movie “Driver of Love” released Wang Chengsi’s special feature late bloomer likes to mention “exaggerated group” 2022-08-25 12:30

The comedy love movie “Driving of Love”, which is about to hit theaters nationwide, released a special episode of actor Wang Chengsi today. Director Xu Lin and chief producer Liang Wei took the lead in creating the “Wang Chengsi Kua Kua Group”, revealing for the first time the story behind the filming of “Driver of Love”, and showing fans how Wang Chengsi was polished into a “happy” in the film from multiple angles. The process of making a machine” allows the public to see the fancy way of an excellent comedian. The film is directed by Xu Lin, starring Wang Chengsi and Yu Shasha, starring Xu Huiqiang, Ai Ran, Feng Qinchuan, Liu Ximing, and Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang friendship. The film is in hot pre-sale, hurry up and book tickets!

The special becomes an exaggerated group in seconds!How many ways does Wang Chengsi open?

In the newly released Wang Chengsi special, the opening chapter “sweet and salty, amiable, humble, and dedicated” is the high evaluation of the film director Xu Lin and chief producer Liang Wei to the actor Wang Chengsi, which makes people feel It’s like entering Wang Chengsi’s “exaggerated group”? And behind all of this, is a comedian with more than ten years of perseverance and hard work, which is reflected in all aspects inside and outside the play.

First, the performance skills certified by the director! Director Xu Lin said when talking about the most impressive scene for him, “There is a scene where he eats steak in a western restaurant. In just ten seconds, Wang Chengsi can perform 4 levels.” From never eating steak, to feeling delicious, to gobbling it down, and finally trying to stay elegant, a steak has 4 states. Unconsciously, the comedy tension of a small character is fully released. Second, the admirable professionalism! Chief Producer Liang Wei said that it was winter when the film was filmed, and the extras could not stand the hot spring scene for 30 minutes in the early morning, but Wang Chengsi stayed in it all the time. His professionalism was admirable. Third, the all-round performance of delicate emotions! In this film, Wang Chengsi not only showed his funny ability, but also handled the emotional drama delicately, which made people see Wang Chengsi’s deeper acting skills. When filming the crying scene in which Zhong Chengkui saw his daughter recovering eyesight, director Xu Lin once asked Wang Chengsi if he needed to prepare eye drops. Wang Chengsi refused, and used an excellent crying scene to prove that “strong men also have a tender side.” When recalling the filming of this film, Director Xu also praised Wang Chengsi’s precise handling of emotional scenes. His performance will definitely make people feel the changes in Zhong Chengkui’s emotions while watching the film, and be healed and moved by the family interaction between father and daughter. . And how many ways are there for actor Wang Chengsi? Let’s meet in theaters this Friday to discover.

The director called the right person!Wang Chengsi is a late bloomer with love for writing

“Love’s Driver” tells the story of Zhong Chengkui, the water delivery brother, who was involved in a carefully planned “substitute love” because he looked like Li Jiahao, the young director of the design company. As Wang Chengsi’s first male protagonist film work, he faced the difficult challenge of playing two roles by one person at the same time. In an interview, he admitted that “the pressure is very high”. The most difficult scene in the whole filming process was when Zhong Chengkui wanted to pretend to be Li Jiahao to speak on stage, but Li Jiahao pretended to be Zhong Chengkui to cooperate in order not to be exposed. In the actual shooting, the transition of the two roles is very confusing. How to deal with the different states of the characters and complete the performance naturally and smoothly, Wang Chengsi has put a lot of effort into this. As for Wang Chengsi’s performance, director Xu Lin bluntly said “the right person was chosen”, and chief producer Liang Wei said “he will always give you some surprises”.

As a meritorious actor of Happy Twist, Wang Chengsi embraced his love for acting. It took 17 years to slowly move from the stage of the drama to the big screen, and to accumulate energy from each role, and finally realized it in “The Driving of Love” The dream of a movie man. The poor boy Zhong Chengkui in the play wants to fall in love with the rich family daughter Huo Qixin, and Wang Chengsi outside the play also turns around and has his own male lead work. Actor Wang Chengsi staged a “two-line counterattack”, writing his own late bloomer with love and perseverance.

The movie “Driver of Love” is produced by Ningxia Qunying Film Co., Ltd., Nanjing Heyou Film Co., Ltd., Beijing White Strawberry Film Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xinrui Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiangyu Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Heyou Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Ningbo Sperm Whale Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Zero Tick Film Co., Ltd., Kongshu (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Mingkong Xingdou Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Produced by Zhongyi Meihua Film and Television Culture Development Co., Ltd. It will be released tomorrow (August 26) and is in hot pre-sale.