Directed by Jiang Xiaotong, starring Zhao Da and Xiao Han, starring Zou Zhaolong, starring Peng Jingci, Wang Bingxiang, Xin Yue, and Zhou Xinghong’s friendship, the police and bandit action movie “Evil Must Be Eliminated” is officially announced today and will be released online on July 28 Wire. The film focuses on Binhai, a small town in southern China in the 1990s. The Binhai criminal police led by the captain of the criminal police Song Hai (played by Zhao Da) faced a number of violent robbery cases committed by a group of armed robbers. The criminal gang headed by the gangster Zhuang Zhiqiang (Zou Zhaolong) was successfully arrested. The movie “Evil To Be Removed” is produced by Lang Qiang, Zhou Xinghong, Li Kun, Wang Yue, Cai Feng, Gong Qiuxuan, Wang Han, He Fanbing co-produced, Lang Qiang, Cheng Runguo are the chief producers, Tan Nanlan, Yu Kangkang, Zheng Rong are the Producer. The film released a finalized poster today, and the official announcement officially entered the summer season!

The gunfire flies through the fist to the flesh, Zhao Da, Zou Zhaolong, close combat

The story of “Evil To Be Removed” begins with a violent robbery at the Binhai Bank. The audience will break into the bank from the perspective of the armed and masked gangsters led by Zou Zhaolong in the film, and witness the bloody process of the entire robbery with their own eyes. The gangsters have a strong sense of time and can complete the robbery in just 2 minutes and slyly escape before the police arrive. They are ruthless and have no good intentions. They not only kill innocent people, but also make a special trip to make up for their fallen accomplices. They even start a large-scale shootout with the police for this purpose. Their unbridled and fierce violence is beyond words. On the other side, the Binhai Criminal Police led by Zhao Da fought back bravely in the face of the gangsters’ rampant provocation, and finally captured effective clues in the continuous reasoning and investigation. The ultimate action is bound to wipe out the gang of gangsters.

The rhythm of the film is coherent and refreshing. One policeman and one bandit played by Zhao Da and Zou Zhaolong contributed many high-energy famous scenes, especially the action scenes of the two people who were close to actual combat are even more addictive. In order to create the most realistic and shocking effect, the crew put a lot of thought into the arrangement of firearms and props, and an ultimate contest between a hot-blooded criminal policeman and an armed gangster is about to be staged.

Arrogant villain rampages arrogant criminal police force to attack

In the movie, the criminal gang headed by Zhuang Zhiqiang has an arrogant style. Before each action, they will specifically step on the spot, and even pass each other with Song Hai in the gold shop without any timidity. With the soaring greed, they even began to commit numerous atrocities in the surrounding cities. Facing the constant provocation of this gang of gangsters, the Binhai Criminal Police led by Song Hai attacked him hard. From the speeding car chase in the busy city to the fierce capture of the vegetable market, from the rescue of the hostages to the desperate fight in the abandoned theater, a high-energy “cat and mouse game” is about to be staged!

Among the many characters in the film, Song Hai and his apprentice Xu Zhengyang’s criminal police mentor and apprentice perfectly demonstrate the inheritance and responsibility of the people’s police from generation to generation. The interaction between the two character detectives is also quite interesting. The master is not only concerned about the case but also the safety of the apprentice. What the apprentice has learned is not only experience but also skills. The most important thing is that the master and apprentice jointly shoulder the responsibility of maintaining social stability and ensuring the peace of the people.

The movie “Evil To Be Removed” is produced by Brother and Brother Film and Television (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Guangdong Brother and Brother Media Culture Co., Ltd., Zhongxing Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Rabbit Hole Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Shuilongyin Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. The company, Beijing Haozhengjing Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Jingsheng Leiming Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., and Beijing Wonderful Fireworks Culture Communication Co., Ltd. jointly produced. The film has been officially finalized today. What kind of extreme ending will the extreme confrontation between the police and the bandit present in the story? July 28, waiting for you to see!