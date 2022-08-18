Source title: The movie “Five Fans and Three Ways” successfully completed the comedians on the same stage to stage a “comedy version of Infernal Affairs”

It is reported that the black comedy film “Five Mysteries and Three Ways” was successfully completed in Jilin on August 17. The film is produced by Chen Chen, Yin Chao, and Chen Yong, with Chen Yong as the chief producer, and Zheng Quan, a well-known comedy director of the Arc Light Alliance, writing and directing, Cao Rui, Zhou Dayong, Yi Yunhe, Wu Erwo, Zheng Pang, Tian Yuan starred, and Li Zixiong, Zhang Baiqiao, Zhang Ying, Dai Xin, Cui Daben, and Zhang Ping guest starred. Dark horse comedians gather “antique” jobs to open up hilarious encounters The black comedy film “Five Fans and Three Ways” revolves around the hero Chen Daqi (played by Cao Rui). Chen Daqi, who is idle all day, accidentally finds that his job has become a “Qianlong antique”. While he is dreaming of winning in life, suddenly The group of people that appeared shattered his fantasy. Fatty (Zheng Fat), Thin Monkey (Wu Erwo), Long Ge (Zhou Dayong) and others all met Chen Daqi because of their own experiences. Or die together? This night is destined to be restless… The movie “Five Fans and Three Paths” gathers many dark horse actors in the comedy world. Cao Rui, the actor of the actor Chen Daqi, has rich experience in comedy. He is well known by the audience for his role in the humorous three poles in the TV series “Who is the Real Hero”, and then participated in the show. “On the Cliff”, “One Second” and other screen works have a good reputation; Zhou Dayong, the actor of Long Ge, participated in the “Jimmy” role in the Happy Twist Spring Festival comedy film “This Killer Is Not Calm” Discovered by the audience, everyone remembers this handsome comedy uncle since then. It is worth mentioning that the film also invited many powerful actors to make cameo appearances, such as the famous Hong Kong actor Li Zixiong, whose works such as “The True Color of Heroes” and “The Legend of Chasing Fish” are still the youth memories of a generation; He participated in the movie “Big” and became a well-known blogger with his own humor and wit. The account “Bai Qiao is faulty” has over 10 million fans; Wu Erwo of “Siping Police”, “Siping Police” Zheng Pang, Zhang Ying, Dai Xin and comedy star Cui Daben in “Youth” have also attracted a large number of fans through their unique comedy performance style. Same hilarious chemistry. See also Movie Group | Free movie viewing benefits are here, friends in Xiamen come here! _Zhu Yilong_Events_Subject The team’s ingenious production tells the truth of life through the outer core of comedy The Five Misunderstandings and the Three Paths are the retribution of good and evil, and the cycle of karma. Being greedy for money and lustful, eating and doing things lazily, will inevitably lead to the three evil realms of the six realms of reincarnation. Every character in the movie “Five Mysteries and Three Ways” is full and three-dimensional with different personalities. It magnifies the essence of human nature to the extreme, and reveals the good, evil, beauty and ugliness of human nature through an absurd and funny story. Although it wraps the outer core of comedy, But it tells the most real people’s hearts, which makes people laugh and even more thought-provoking. The film is produced by Jilin Province Tangyun Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd., Changchun Xicufang Culture Media Co., Ltd., Hainan Guangying Advertising Media Co., Ltd., and Jilin Province Tangyun Film Co., Ltd. Produced, Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Exclusively announced by Culture Technology Co., Ltd.

It is reported that the black comedy film “Five Mysteries and Three Ways” was successfully completed in Jilin on August 17. The film is produced by Chen Chen, Yin Chao, and Chen Yong, with Chen Yong as the chief producer, and Zheng Quan, a well-known comedy director of the Arc Light Alliance, writing and directing, Cao Rui, Zhou Dayong, Yi Yunhe, Wu Erwo, Zheng Pang, Tian Yuan starred, and Li Zixiong, Zhang Baiqiao, Zhang Ying, Dai Xin, Cui Daben, and Zhang Ping guest starred.

Dark horse comedians gather “antique” jobs to open up hilarious encounters

The black comedy film “Five Fans and Three Ways” revolves around the hero Chen Daqi (played by Cao Rui). Chen Daqi, who is idle all day, accidentally finds that his job has become a “Qianlong antique”. While he is dreaming of winning in life, suddenly The group of people that appeared shattered his fantasy. Fatty (Zheng Fat), Thin Monkey (Wu Erwo), Long Ge (Zhou Dayong) and others all met Chen Daqi because of their own experiences. Or die together? This night is destined to be restless…

The movie “Five Fans and Three Paths” gathers many dark horse actors in the comedy world. Cao Rui, the actor of the actor Chen Daqi, has rich experience in comedy. He is well known by the audience for his role in the humorous three poles in the TV series “Who is the Real Hero”, and then participated in the show. “On the Cliff”, “One Second” and other screen works have a good reputation; Zhou Dayong, the actor of Long Ge, participated in the “Jimmy” role in the Happy Twist Spring Festival comedy film “This Killer Is Not Calm” Discovered by the audience, everyone remembers this handsome comedy uncle since then. It is worth mentioning that the film also invited many powerful actors to make cameo appearances, such as the famous Hong Kong actor Li Zixiong, whose works such as “The True Color of Heroes” and “The Legend of Chasing Fish” are still the youth memories of a generation; He participated in the movie “Big” and became a well-known blogger with his own humor and wit. The account “Bai Qiao is faulty” has over 10 million fans; Wu Erwo of “Siping Police”, “Siping Police” Zheng Pang, Zhang Ying, Dai Xin and comedy star Cui Daben in “Youth” have also attracted a large number of fans through their unique comedy performance style. Same hilarious chemistry.

The team’s ingenious production tells the truth of life through the outer core of comedy

The Five Misunderstandings and the Three Paths are the retribution of good and evil, and the cycle of karma. Being greedy for money and lustful, eating and doing things lazily, will inevitably lead to the three evil realms of the six realms of reincarnation. Every character in the movie “Five Mysteries and Three Ways” is full and three-dimensional with different personalities. It magnifies the essence of human nature to the extreme, and reveals the good, evil, beauty and ugliness of human nature through an absurd and funny story. Although it wraps the outer core of comedy, But it tells the most real people’s hearts, which makes people laugh and even more thought-provoking.

The film is produced by Jilin Province Tangyun Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd., Changchun Xicufang Culture Media Co., Ltd., Hainan Guangying Advertising Media Co., Ltd., and Jilin Province Tangyun Film Co., Ltd. Produced, Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Exclusively announced by Culture Technology Co., Ltd.