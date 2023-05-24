The movie “Gentle Shell” reveals the feature film of “Unforgettable Brotherhood” Yin Fang Baike is worried about the brotherhood and pokes tears_TOM Entertainment

The movie “Tender Shell”Released the feature film of “Unforgettable Brotherhood” today,Dai Chun (played by Yin Fang) and Dai He (played by Bai Ke)Chatting in the hospital, Dai He, who was burdened with the burden of life, had no choice but to say “just as if there is no brother like me”. Dai Chun hugged Dai He distressedly, and the two brothers cried together, the heart-piercing scene burst into tears point. The film is written and directed by Wang Mu, starring Wang Ziwen and Yin Fang, specially invited by Yongmei, specially invited by Bai Ke, starring Zhou Yiran, Bu Guanjin, Zhang Qi, co-starring Zhang Xiran, and Sun Yang. The film festival won three awards: “Fei Mu Honor Best Director”, “Fei Mu Honor Best Actress” and “Fei Mu Honor Best Actor”. It will be screened nationwide on May 26, pre-sale now fully turned on.

Flesh and blood family relationship encounters harsh reality Yin Fang Baike staged “Brothers Farewell” crying scene piercing heart

This feature film focuses on the brotherhood of Dai Chun and Dai He, vividly showing the pain of adults in the face of inseparable family affection and cold reality choices. When the two met in the hospital, Dai He was depressed and felt that Dai Chun was “much happier” than himself. Although his elder brother was often troubled by emotional problems, he “lived freely”, while he was overwhelmed by the burden of life. Can rely on disguise to cover up the inner torment. After hesitating, he took out a wad of money and handed it to Dai Chun, resisting the pain in his heart, and said, “Brother, can you just pretend that you don’t have me as a younger brother?” Dai Chun, who had been watching him silently, turned red instantly , with tears in his eyes, he stepped forward and hugged his brother in front of him, stroking the back of Dai He’s neck in an attempt to comfort him, but Dai He still couldn’t control his emotions, and laughed at himself sadly, “I really can’t do anything”, Reluctantly expressing that he could no longer take care of his sick father, he finally couldn’t help crying bitterly, and Dai Chun, who was also in grief, also hugged him and wept heartily. After venting, Dai He gets up cruelly and leaves, leaving only Dai Chun staring at his back. The scene full of regret is full of sadness and curiosity. How will you face the rest of your life?







Saying the cruelest words to the closest relatives, Yin Fang Baike’s empathetic acting skills were praised

Yin Fang and Bai Ke used highly substituting performances to give Dai Chun and Dai He’s emotional drama a strong appeal. Yin Fang accurately grasped the slightly tired state of Dai Chun who had not yet recovered. His eyes contained various emotions such as hesitation, loss, and pity. The careful movements and rich details make the characters more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people when wearing the river. Bai Ke, who plays Dai He, vividly interprets the “collapse of adults”. At the beginning, he calmly and restraintly tells his envy, guilt, and helplessness for a bad life. , he vividly portrays the entanglement and pain of the characters with progressive and explosive acting skills. The scene of the crying brothers with their own difficulties also touched the audience’s tears. Many people expressed their distress for Dai Chun’s experience, but they could also understand Dai He’s choice, saying “I really want to hug these two brothers.” And the phrase Dai He said to Dai Chun, “Can you just pretend that I don’t have my brother”, also resonated with everyone: “We always say the cruelest things to the closest relatives, because we know The other party is always tolerant.” The film captures individual situations, and by extending multiple story lines, makes the characters more vivid, and the audience can also see themselves and see the most real life in these plots.







The movie “Tender Shell”Produced by Shanghai Maoyan Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Passion Fruit Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Ruyi Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Beijing Yihuo Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Yingmei Film Co., Ltd., Jointly produced by Beijing Dayin Guangshi Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Gekaikai Film Co., Ltd.,It will be released nationwide on May 26.

