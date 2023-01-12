Original title: The film “Gentle Shell” serves as the opening film of the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival

China News Service, Taiyuan, January 12 (Reporter Hu Jian) ​​The Organizing Committee of the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival revealed on the 12th that the opening film of this year’s film festival will be the film “Tender Shell” directed by Wang Mu. On the opening day of the film festival, The film will have its world premiere in Pingyao.

As Wang Mu’s film directorial debut, “Gentle Shell” is not only the opening film, but also shortlisted for the “Hidden Dragon” unit of the Pingyao International Film Festival to discover new Chinese film talents and new works.

Wang Mu has been working as a screenwriter before, and his screenwriting works include the films “Girl Nezha” and “Chasing”, etc., and was nominated for the best screenwriter of the 18th Shanghai International Film Festival Asian Newcomer Award for “Girl Nezha”. Through “Gentle Shell”, he hopes to “find the most fantasy romance that belongs to them in the real world, in the most ordinary people.”

The script of “Gentle Shell” was first shortlisted for the 3rd Pingyao International Film Festival “Pingyao Venture Capital” in 2019, and won the “Pingyao Venture Capital·Qiandu Creative Award” at the film exhibition; after that, the script was shortlisted for H!Action at the Hainan Island International Film Festival Venture capital meeting and won the Sanya Concern Award.

The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival will kick off in the ancient city of Pingyao on January 14. This year’s film festival will continue the original program structure and continue to hold related screenings and activities around the four sections of screening, industry, education, and academics.