The movie he stars in is being shown until the 19th. I learned about the difficulties and charms of playing the leading role![中田圭祐ブログ]

hello everyone!

Thank you to everyone who came to the stage greeting for the movie “Sayonara Monotone” held the other day.

The screening has been extended, and I’m very happy to be able to reach as many people as possible. This is a very important work for me as it allowed me to learn about the difficulty and appeal of playing the leading role in a story for the first time. I hope that this work will spread even more from now on.

The movie will be shown at Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas until the 19th (Thursday). If you haven’t yet, please check it out!

I’m really enjoying reading all the comments I’ve received on SNS, etc.!

Oh, today’s knitwear is from my friend’s PARANOID (@paranoid_pd)! I love that this monochrome graphic can be worn both formally and casually.

I think it’s easy to get sick when the seasons change, so please take care of yourself. see you!

