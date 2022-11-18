With Cao Qianqian as the chief director and producer, the film “Hello, Beijing“was released nationwide on 11.18 today! At the same time, the special edition of “Salute to the Strugglers” was solemnly released. In the special episode, director Cao Qianqian and the leading actors shared their original creative intentions and perceptions of their dreams, and paid the highest respect to the strugglers across the country. The film is currently in theaters. This winter, use the power of movies to cheer for everyone who is fighting against the wind!





Interpret the spirit of struggle and create masterpieces of realistic themes

The movie “Hello, Beijing” uses interspersed narratives to tell three different stories of Beidiao: a good boss in the eyes of employees, a good husband in the family, and a good father Li Mingqi (played by An Zehao) encounters a career crisis and the company faces bankruptcy; Liu Shun (played by Li Feiran), a diligent and kind-hearted courier boy, was about to buy a house and get married with his girlfriend, but his family suffered a sudden change; the singer Yan Nan, who was full of sincerity and determined to pursue his dreams, was asked by his equally stubborn father to give up his dream and return to his hometown . Sudden accidents and changes made them confused for a while, but in the end they went against the wind and resolutely walked on the road of pursuing a better life, demonstrating the fighting spirit of the contemporary Chinese people who are not afraid of difficulties and bravely fighting.





In the “Salute to the Strugglers” special released today, director Cao Qianqian talked about her understanding of the spirit of struggle: “The spirit of struggle is not only in Beijing, but in fact, it exists in every city and every corner of China. The spirit of uncompromising struggle when encountering difficulties is very warm.” “Hello, Beijing” uses three warm and inspirational struggle stories to show more people the lives of people who work hard in big cities, and at the same time convey the true meaning of life. The power of hope and struggle is a true masterpiece of realistic themes that can bring people warmth and inspiration.





Watching the movie before the screening warms people’s hearts, and the audience has rave reviews

Since the movie “Hello, Beijing” was screened at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, it has received heartfelt praise from countless audiences. Many people said that the movie “although it is a story of ordinary people, it is full of power.” This week, the film was held in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Ningbo, Chengdu, Wuxi, and Kunming, a total of nine cities jointly held the “Warmth in the World” charity screening event, which warmed the hearts of people of different professions and received a lot of praise and moved. Many viewers had mixed feelings during the viewing process, moved by the warm affection, friendship and love of the protagonists, and even more inspired by the fighting spirit that is not afraid of difficulties. Some viewers said: “This may be the most authentic and healing movie I have seen this winter. The movie conveys to us the courage and strength to fly against the wind. We need such a movie that can boost everyone’s morale.”





Being able to receive a lot of praise before the screening stems from the original intention of director Cao Qianqian. She said that she wanted to create a film for this era and for the strugglers in China, to heal and warm more people through the power of light and shadow. At an important moment when the people are pursuing a better life, each of us needs a positive energy film like “Hello, Beijing” to cheer ourselves up and remind ourselves to never forget our original aspirations, and never give up lightly no matter how difficult we encounter . Now that the movie is finally ushered in the release, many fans who have been looking forward to it since the file was set can finally realize their dreams, and at the same time pass this warmth to more people in adversity.





The movie “Hello, Beijing” is directed and produced by Cao Qianqian, produced by Beijing Yingzhi Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and jointly produced by Join-In Holding Group Co., Ltd. An Zehao, Liu Ben, Li Feiran, Hai Yitian, Guo Jinglin, Zhang Xilin , Wang Qianhua, Bai Yongcheng, Shen Xiaohai, Sun Xun, Fu Chengpeng, Li Shengze, Jiang Ping starring, Xu Zheng special starring. Kwong Zhiliang, the best editor of the Academy Awards, served as the editing director, Liao Jiawen, the best sound effect of the Academy Awards, served as the sound director, and Huang Haoshen, a gold medal colorist, served as the visual director. The film has been released nationwide on November 18. In the cold winter, you might as well watch the movie “Hello, Beijing” with your family and friends, and feel the warmth of life with your heart!

Further reading:



