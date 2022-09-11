Xi’an News Network News directed by Zhang Luan, starring Ma Li, Chang Yuan, Wei Xiang, Jia Bing, Huang Yuntong, Han Yanbo, Zhang Yiming, Hao Pengfei, Li Yining, Li Taoyao, Liu Yuqiao, Zhang Jiawen, Lv Ning starring in the movie “Brother”. , Hello” is being shown nationwide, and the MV for the ending song “Beautiful Ordinary” was released today.

The reporter noticed that the delicate and lyrical music style showed the warm “parental love” in the film to the audience one by one. The film not only has a happy comedy atmosphere but also a touching and warm story. , hello” presents the audience with a family gift of laughter and tears.

In the movie “Hello, Brother”, Xiao Wu (played by Chang Yuan) returned to the 1980s by accident, and not only had a series of incidents with his parents, Da Liu (played by Ma Li) and Lao Wu (played by Wei Xiang). It’s a ridiculously funny story, and I also experienced the “long-fantasy” family in the process of “traveling” again and again. In the MV of the ending song “Beautiful Ordinary” released today, the powerful singer Jin Zhiwen sang in surprise. The gentle and affectionate voice and the melodious piano sound brought the touching affection between Da Liu, Xiao Wu and Lao Wu. It is eloquently told, and at the same time, it is mainly from the perspective of Xiao Wu in the film, interspersed with the “parental love” of the sixth and the old Wu knowing each other and the warmth of the three people spending time together. It conveys empathic sincerity and emotion in a joyful and humorous comedy atmosphere, which moves many audiences.

In the movie “Hello, Brother”, there are deep emotions hidden in the hilarious comedy story, and many viewers expressed their sympathy for the true feelings in the film while harvesting happiness: “The story is designed to be surprising, It’s more pleasant to look at. The level of the drama is orderly, and it will make you laugh before and after, and it will also be suddenly touched.” “It’s a comedy full of laughter, and you won’t want to leave the whole process, it’s funny. At the same time, I also realized that each of our parents has advantages and disadvantages, and if we understand them more, the barriers will become less and less.” At the same time, the wonderful performance of the gold-medal comedy team has also been highly recognized by the audience. One of the viewers said: “Wei Xiang and Ma Li contributed the most comical ‘parental love’ this year! Ma Li’s performance is still stable, and the character of the Big Six is ​​very distinctive, which is particularly attractive! Wei Xiang has designed a lot of small characters for Lao Wu. The details, the three-dimensionality of the characters will come immediately.” In addition, after watching the movie, netizens also expressed that they were deeply moved by Xiao Wu, played by Chang Yuan: “Chang Yuan’s emotional performance is so good that it is easy for people to empathize with them. .” And Jia Bing’s performance in the film is also surprising: “Jia Bing can surprise people every time, basically every scene of him is a joke.” The unexpected comedy plot and touching emotions Elements brought a unique viewing experience to the audience, and brought warmth and laughter to everyone during the Mid-Autumn Festival reunion.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press