Directed by Zhang Luan, starring Ma Li, Chang Yuan, Wei Xiang, Jia Bing, Huang Yuntong, Han Yanbo, Zhang Yiming, Hao Pengfei, Li Yining, Li Taoyao, Liu Yuqiao, Zhang Jiawen, Lv Ning starring in the movie “Hello, Brother” It is being shown nationwide, and a special video of “Love is Better Than Gold” was released today.

The reporter noticed that in the special video “Love than Jin Jian” released today in the movie “Hello, Brother”, the guest host of Xiao Wu, who “traveled” to the 1980s, held a “workshop wedding” for the sixth old Wu. “. Under limited conditions, they used pillow covers instead of veils, work clothes instead of dresses, and hand-polished copper rings instead of wedding rings. Such pure and sincere feelings moved many audiences. When the token was exchanged, the original warm and romantic painting style suddenly changed. The ring couldn’t be removed from Lao Wu’s finger because Da Liu used too much force. In the end, Da Liu had to operate a machine to crush the ring, which made Lao Wu’s golden sentence frequent. . Among them, “Then we can’t cure myopia and become blind!” The audience was deeply impressed.

The movie “Hello, Brother” not only has a fantastic setting to make the audience laugh, but also has a sincere emotion that enters the audience’s heart: “I laughed non-stop at first, but I saw Lao Wu deeply in love with Da Liu and missed it so much. When she was there, I burst into tears! I hope everyone cherishes everything in front of them more.” “Pure feelings are not mixed with other things, how can you not be moved!”, “Through the form of crossing, the two main lines of family and love are told at the same time. , savor the ups and downs of life in the process of laughter!” “This is a movie with laughter and tears, funny yet warm, fantastic but not divorced from life. No matter how long the time and history flow, this sincerity cannot be lost. Love!”

Director Zhang Luan also said: “When I was shooting the wedding scene in the workshop, I was sitting in front of the monitor. I thought if I could travel back to my parents’ wedding and witness how beautiful and interesting they were when they were young One thing.” The movie “Hello, Brother” brought laughter to the audience with its lighthearted and humorous comedy style.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press