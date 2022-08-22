(Reporter Zhang Xiaojuan) A few days ago, the film “Hometown”, directed by Zhou Dexin, the artistic director and director of Hebei Film Studio, written by Guo Zisheng, starred by He Zhengjun, Li Jian, and Laixi, and starred by Tao Hong, Zhai Xiaoxing, Gao Feng, etc., was released in theaters nationwide. public release. The film was praised by the audience in the provincial capital. Everyone felt that the film was very down-to-earth and truly reflected the earth-shaking changes in the countryside of Yuanshi County, Shijiazhuang.

The film “Hometown” is based on Yan Shenglian, the late Party Secretary of Tietun Village, Huaiyang Town, Yuanshi County, Shijiazhuang City. In the process, it is a touching story of industrial revitalization on the one hand, and problems and problems for the common people on the other hand. The film not only praises the continuous reform and innovation of rural grassroots party members and cadres under the guidance of the party’s principles and policies, and drives rural economic development, but also reflects on the environmental problems brought about by economic development.

Director Zhou Dexin introduced that the script creation of the film “Hometown” started as early as 5 years ago. When the main creators were collecting folklore in Tietun Village, Yuanshi, Shijiazhuang, the word that the villagers said most about rural life was “land”, which also became the origin of the title of “Hometown”. When the film was filmed in Tietun Village, the selfless help and strong support of the local villagers moved the crew. Today, the film has been recognized by industry experts and audiences. As a director, Zhou Dexin feels very happy.

When sharing the creation process of the film, he said: “We strive to show the real rural life that is not exaggerated and down-to-earth, truly restore the spiritual outlook of China‘s rural areas before and after poverty alleviation, show the arduous process of poverty alleviation in the new countryside, and tell the story of the reform and development of the rural economy. Pain points, difficulties and tears.” He hoped that through this film, audiences across the country could better understand Shijiazhuang Yuanshi and Tietun Village. He Zhengjun, the leading actor, said that as an actor, he felt very honored to play a good party cadre like Yan Shenglian. “I hope that through this film, the fine traditions of the party will be passed on from generation to generation, and the outstanding cadres of the party will continue to emerge.”

After watching the film, many viewers said, “The film truly shows the process of poverty alleviation and prosperity in the new countryside, and fully faces up to the real needs and problems in the reform and development of rural areas. The emotional conflicts and conflicts in the film also show the honest and simple local people in the countryside. Everyone is very involved.”

The film “Hometown” was invested by Hebei Fengming Group Co., Ltd., and was invested by Shijiazhuang Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Yuanshi County Party Committee Organization Department, Yuanshi County Party Committee Propaganda Department, Hebei Performing Arts Group Co., Ltd., Hebei Film Studio, Hebei Fengming Group Co., Ltd., etc. Joint production. The film was shortlisted for the 13th Macau International Film Festival in 2021, Guo Zisheng won the Best Screenplay Award, He Zhengjun won the Best Performing Arts Award, and was nominated for the Best Actor.