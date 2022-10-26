Source title: The movie “I am a special policewoman” is on the line today, and Wei Zi, Qianzheng and evil confrontation and reversal acting attracts expectations

On October 25th, the online movie “I’m a Special Policewoman” directed by Zhang Zhen and starring Muqi Miya, Cheng Qimeng, Wei Ziqian, Mayela, Guo Ye, Liu Bufan, Bao Yaming, etc., was released on iQiyi and Tencent Video. officially released. The film tells the story of a female special police officer Sheng Nan who was suddenly confronted by gangsters while participating in a jewelry exhibition. With her excellent tactics and psychological qualities, Sheng Nan cooperated with her companions tacitly, and fought back in the treacherous traps and assassinations, fighting with all her strength like a sharp knife and armor. , precision strike, and finally smash the conspiracy of international financial criminals and catch them all at once. Actor Wei Ziqian has become a popular actor in military-themed works because of his tough-guy temperament from his appearance to his acting skills. He has successively filmed excellent film and television dramas such as “Tunnel Warfare”, “Army No. Wei Ziqian continued to consolidate his acting skills and broaden his acting career. He also had dazzling performances in works such as “The New Swordsman” and “The Taste of Warmth”, which left a deep impression on the audience. This time, he starred in the film’s villain, a ruthless and domineering gang leader. Whether it is the character’s words and deeds or his external image, he is completely different from the soldiers, scholars, knights and other images he has played before. He has split personality and neuroticism. The sense of proportion is also just right, which surprised and amazed many viewers. Many netizens discussed his “excellent acting skills, great contrast”, “playing face” and so on. Wei Ziqian himself also said in the interview: The film does not matter whether it is a network university or a theater chain, as long as the script is good, the team is good, and the role is challenging, it will be considered, and this role is also a new attempt and challenge. See also Rami Marek: "The most difficult thing to play as a 007 opponent is to empathize with the villain" Faced with the high-energy plot of constant reversals and desperate battles, how will the story of Ehu develop? Please pay attention to iQiyi, Tencent video “I am a special policewoman”.

