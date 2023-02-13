The movie “I don’t want to be friends with you” started Chen Haoyu and Zhuang Duffy to play “Mother and Daughter” again

On February 12, the movie “I Don’t Want to Be Friends with You” directed by He Nian and starring Chen Haoyu and Zhuang Dafei was launched in Jilin City.

Chen Haoyu

The TV series “I don’t want to be friends with you” was broadcast in May 2020 and was well received. The drama version “I don’t want to be friends with you” tells the story of a pair of “wonderful mother and daughter”. The daughter Li Jinjin (played by Zhuang Dafei) and her mother Li Qingtong (played by Chen Haoyu) have always had conflicts. By chance, Li Jinjin went back to his mother’s high school years and began to get to know her gradually. This adaptation of the movie version continues the “wonderful mother and daughter” combination in the drama version. The maverick post-zero encounters the Northeast sweet girl who values ​​love and righteousness. What will happen to their personalities and age differences? Oolong? What kind of unexpected surprises will this sweet and bitter youth time have?

This time, Zhuang Dafei and Chen Haoyu, the leading actors of the drama version, return to play “Mother and Daughter” again. At the opening ceremony, Chen Haoyu was wearing a school uniform, and there was even a double ponytail of the same style as Li Qingtong in the drama version, full of energy. She said at the opening ceremony: “The drama version of “I Don’t Want to Be Friends with You” is a particularly important experience and memory for me three years ago. I am very grateful for the opportunity to play Li Qingtong again like a dream come true.” It is reported that Chen Haoyu It will also challenge one person to play Li Qingtong big and small in the movie, interpreting the contrast from a young girl to a middle-aged mother, which is waiting to be seen.

Group photo of film creators