The movie “I love you!” “Hangzhou Roadshow’s main creators shared behind-the-scenes stories on the spot to arouse young people’s attention to the elderly group_Hangzhou Net

The movie “I love you!” “Hangzhou Roadshow main creators shared behind-the-scenes stories on the spot to arouse young people’s attention to the elderly group

On June 22, the reality-themed love movie “I Love You!” “Creators Ni Dahong, Hui Yinghong, Leung Ka Fai, and Ye Tong arrived in Hangzhou with the film to interact with fans in Hangzhou.

The movie “I love you!” “Relying on the unique perspective of describing the emotional world of the elderly and the profound issues close to reality, it has gained the love of the public, and the box office exceeded 83 million yuan in two days of release. It is reported that Han Yan, the director of the film, once directed “Get Out!” Mr. Tumor”, “Send You A Little Red Flower” and other works. In his opinion, shooting things related to life is more exciting. This new work also continues his usual style, unceremoniously “crying” the audience, encouraging more elderly people to live out themselves through movies, and awaken Young people pay more attention to their parents.

At the road show in Hangzhou, the main creators shared the behind-the-scenes stories with you.

Hui Yinghong even shed tears at the scene, “I am very excited all day today. My dad’s birthday is today. He passed away because of cancer, and my mother passed away because of Alzheimer’s disease. Although they left me, but In my heart, love will never be extinguished, and my love for them is still there. I am very touched when I made this movie, and I am very happy to be with you, thank you for your love for me.”

Many audience members at the road show took heart to share their feelings after watching: “Death is inevitable. We must cherish the people around us. Whether we are eighteen or eighty years old, we must enjoy love and be brave to love. I’m sorry!”

