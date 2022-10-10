Source title: The movie “Infernal Affairs” perfected Huang Zongze and Xie Tianhua’s interpretation of the duel between the brothers

It is reported that the police and bandit action movie “Infernal Affairs” was successfully completed in Hong Kong on October 8. The film is directed by Yin Chao as the chief planner, Le Yiling as the producer, Wu Jing as the chief producer, and Wang Zidong as the producer. , starring Chen Shancong, Cai Sibei, Hu Tong, Guo Baiyan, Chen Wei, Zhang Guoqiang, Lin Zishan, and Bai Zhi and Chen Huimin. The confrontation between good and evil broke the game and chased the light, Huang Zongze and Xie Tianhua reunited in surprise 11 years later The film “Infernal Affairs” revolves around a pair of Chinese brothers. The younger brother Peng Jiancheng (played by Huang Zongze) is the leader of the drug lord group, codenamed “Black Wolf”, while the older brother Peng Jianzhong (played by Xie Tianhua) is an anti-drug police officer. Entering a fight between drug lords, along with a mission to escort drug dealers, the elder brother discovers that his younger brother has another identity. Huang Zongze has received widespread attention for his participation in the TV series “Rush to the Sky”, and then starred in “Sneak Sniper”, “Fire Ambition”, “My Savage Grandma”, “Daddy’s Home” and other works have a good performance, because of its plasticity. Strong and with a sense of Su in his appearance, he has gained a large number of fans. Now when we mention adjectives such as “scorpion handsome” and “slag Su”, everyone will first think of Huang Zongze, and he has also filmed a lot of police and bandit actions since his debut. The theme film and television drama is very consistent with the character of “Peng Jiancheng”, whose identity is a mystery and evil in the film. The character of “Peng Jiancheng” whose force is MAX; , “Dad is a Dragon”, “Anti-Corruption Storm 5”, “Mystery City” and other classic works have been well received. In 2021, Xie Tianhua’s participation in the variety show “Brother Who Overcame Toughness” once again set off memory killing, and the popularity soared. Xie Tianhua’s acting skills are solid, one person has a thousand faces, and his upright appearance coincides with the anti-drug police “Peng Jianzhong”. It is worth mentioning that this is also the time when Huang Zongze and Xie Tianhua reunited after 11 years in the TV series “Sniper Sniper” and the movie “Laughing Gor: The Undertaker”. Come to a different visual impact! See also The original anti-epidemic song became popular, and there is this warmth behind the creation of Xuhui's "The Warmth of Convergence" jqknews “Infinity War” also gathers many well-known Hong Kong stars, such as actor Chen Shancong, whose works such as “School Police Sniper” and “Peerless Business Arrogance” are still irreplaceable in the hearts of many audiences; “Tuodi Drive” Cai Sibei, who is in the middle of the “Magic Man” and “Apostle Walker 3”, was also well received; Bai Zhi won the Golden Horse Award for Best Supporting Actor and other awards for his performance in the movie “Treading the Snow to Seek Plum”; Chen Huimin starred in “Young and Dangerous” 3″ and “The Legend of the Truant Hero” are also classics in Hong Kong films. I believe that with the enthusiastic participation of these actors, the movie “Infinity War” will surely deliver satisfactory answers to the audience and fans! The team concentrated on polishing to tell the story of the anti-drug police through black and white confrontation The anti-narcotics police are one of the most dangerous types of police officers. The film “Infernal Affairs” not only tells the story of the characters in the play who are bloodthirsty to seek culprits and stealthily and bravely, but also shows the audience through the big screen that the anti-narcotics police are walking on thin ice but The spirit of not giving up faith and the determination to never retreat in the face of vicious drug dealers is thought-provoking. Countless days and nights of struggle, painstaking polishing just to be able to present better! Please look forward to the movie “Infinity War”. The film is produced by Beijing Taomeng Film Co., Ltd. and Youku Film Co., Ltd., and is jointly produced by Shaw Brothers International Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Hehuo Film Co., Ltd., Liaoning Yushi Brothers Film Co., Ltd., and Liaoning Wudi Culture Media Co., Ltd. Produced, the film was also selected for the iQIYI Youth Creation Program, produced by Beijing Taomeng Film Co., Ltd., co-produced by Shaw Brothers International Film Co., Ltd., and exclusively announced by Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Culture Technology Co., Ltd. See also Bottega Veneta, the new creative director is Matthieu Blazy

It is reported that the police and bandit action movie “Infernal Affairs” was successfully completed in Hong Kong on October 8. The film is directed by Yin Chao as the chief planner, Le Yiling as the producer, Wu Jing as the chief producer, and Wang Zidong as the producer. , starring Chen Shancong, Cai Sibei, Hu Tong, Guo Baiyan, Chen Wei, Zhang Guoqiang, Lin Zishan, and Bai Zhi and Chen Huimin.

The confrontation between good and evil broke the game and chased the light, Huang Zongze and Xie Tianhua reunited in surprise 11 years later

The film “Infernal Affairs” revolves around a pair of Chinese brothers. The younger brother Peng Jiancheng (played by Huang Zongze) is the leader of the drug lord group, codenamed “Black Wolf”, while the older brother Peng Jianzhong (played by Xie Tianhua) is an anti-drug police officer. Entering a fight between drug lords, along with a mission to escort drug dealers, the elder brother discovers that his younger brother has another identity.

Huang Zongze has received widespread attention for his participation in the TV series “Rush to the Sky”, and then starred in “Sneak Sniper”, “Fire Ambition”, “My Savage Grandma”, “Daddy’s Home” and other works have a good performance, because of its plasticity. Strong and with a sense of Su in his appearance, he has gained a large number of fans. Now when we mention adjectives such as “scorpion handsome” and “slag Su”, everyone will first think of Huang Zongze, and he has also filmed a lot of police and bandit actions since his debut. The theme film and television drama is very consistent with the character of “Peng Jiancheng”, whose identity is a mystery and evil in the film. The character of “Peng Jiancheng”, whose force is MAX; , “Dad is a Dragon”, “Anti-Corruption Storm 5”, “Mystery City” and other classic works have been well received. In 2021, Xie Tianhua’s participation in the variety show “Brother Who Overcame Toughness” once again set off memory killing, and the popularity soared. Xie Tianhua’s acting skills are solid, one person has a thousand faces, and his upright appearance coincides with the anti-drug police “Peng Jianzhong”. It is worth mentioning that this is also the time when Huang Zongze and Xie Tianhua reunited after 11 years in the TV series “Sniper Sniper” and the movie “Laughing Gor: The Undertaker”. Come to a different visual impact!

“Infinity War” also gathers many well-known Hong Kong stars, such as actor Chen Shancong, whose works such as “School Police Sniper” and “Peerless Business Arrogance” are still irreplaceable in the hearts of many audiences; “Tuodi Drive” Cai Sibei, who is in the middle of the “Magic Man” and “Apostle Walker 3”, was also well received; Bai Zhi won the Golden Horse Award for Best Supporting Actor and other awards for his performance in the movie “Treading the Snow to Seek Plum”; Chen Huimin starred in “Young and Dangerous” 3″ and “The Legend of the Truant Hero” are also classics in Hong Kong films. I believe that with the enthusiastic participation of these actors, the movie “Infinity War” will surely deliver satisfactory answers to the audience and fans!

The team concentrated on polishing to tell the story of the anti-drug police through black and white confrontation

The anti-narcotics police are one of the most dangerous types of police officers. The film “Infernal Affairs” not only tells the story of the characters in the play who are bloodthirsty to seek culprits and stealthily and bravely, but also shows the audience through the big screen that the anti-narcotics police are walking on thin ice but The spirit of not giving up faith and the determination to never retreat in the face of vicious drug dealers is thought-provoking. Countless days and nights of struggle, painstaking polishing just to be able to present better! Please look forward to the movie “Infinity War”.

The film is produced by Beijing Taomeng Film Co., Ltd. and Youku Film Co., Ltd., and is jointly produced by Shaw Brothers International Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Hehuo Film Co., Ltd., Liaoning Yushi Brothers Film Co., Ltd., and Liaoning Wudi Culture Media Co., Ltd. Produced, the film was also selected for the iQIYI Youth Creation Program, produced by Beijing Taomeng Film Co., Ltd., co-produced by Shaw Brothers International Film Co., Ltd., and exclusively announced by Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Culture Technology Co., Ltd.