“Love” is the most beautiful word in the world. Tagore once said: Love is a full life, just like a glass full of wine. Time is worth it because of love, and life is beautiful because of love. Without love, the world would be a desolate place. Director Chen Tianai and screenwriter Liu Zhangyou and Chen Tianai’s “Look at Me Again” reinterprets the definition of love to everyone.

The movie “Look at Me Again” tells the story of the beautiful Cen Jianshan and the innocent Lu Datong who met and fell in love in college. Facing the separation of graduation, the two just wanted to say “take a look at me again”. Director Chen Tianai used delicate lenses to show the world the multiple angles of love.

The interweaving of love and affection

Writer San Mao once said: “There is no eternal love in the world, but there is eternal family.” Love and family are things that must be tasted in life. The movie “Look at Me Again” tells the story of the hero Lu Datong and the heroine Cen Jianshan. Different expressions of family affection and different roles played by family affection in different life experiences. When love and family collide fiercely, one side is the lover, the other side is the family, how should those who love each other make a choice?

love and life choices

Shakespeare said: “In the ups and downs of fate, people’s integrity can best be seen.” Love is beautiful, but life is always full of helplessness, the pressure of further education, the choice of work, whether to choose to travel in a big city, or to taste in a remote corner The little things of life. Although a big city has many opportunities and challenges, the comfort and happiness of a small city is also a must. “Love is fulfillment, love is sacrifice, life is very complicated”, love is a kind of stupid ability, in the movie “Look at Me Again” Jian Shan has always firmly believed that “nothing will happen, we will live together until the age of 100”. But in the face of life’s predicaments and future choices, where should love go?

Love and the meaning of life

Romain Rolland said: “Love is a permanent belief.” The length of life is measured by time, or by latitude. Eighty-year-old life alone, or thirty-year-old life with love, does someone say that you can’t live to old age with love? Yes, but life is often faced with many helpless, unexpected and tomorrow never know who will knock on the door first. The movie “Look at Me Again” vividly tells the choice between love and life, and shows the meaning of my willingness to use my life to love you. In the face of life and death, death can separate life, but never let love disappear. If one day your life is about to come to an end, what wish do you have? I think I will love you with my life. But how long can love last without life? The movie “Look at Me Again” deduces a love story that will last forever.

“What is love? Love is that we must do everything in our power to make our lover and others free from pain forever…” Youth, blood, life, death, future, and choice are the themes that the movie “Look at Me Again” wants to express. We feel the power of love again.