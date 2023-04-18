The movie “Love Is Delicious” hits Bai En’s mature masculine charm and is praised by the drama_TOM Entertainment





Recently, an urban love movie directed by Chen Zhengdao and Xu Zhaoren, starring Li Chun, Zhang Hanyun, Wang Ju, starring Ren Bin, Zhang Fan, Yin Haoyu, Bai En, etc.“Love Is Delicious”is showing. From the drama version to the film version, the story of “Three Delicious Sisters” is still going on, and the hard-working sisters and flowing men have become another highlight of the film version.

It is worth mentioning that there is a new face in the men’s team this time, the famous chef “Xiang Dongliu” played by the actor Bai En. When Liu Jing (played by Li Chun) suddenly airborne a handsome and good-looking Half of my colleagues, the encounter with “delicious” became wonderful.





After the movie was released, many fans of the drama said on social platforms: “Xiang Dongliu is so handsome, with the charm of a mature man”, and some netizens who have not watched the drama fell in love with the pair of Liu Jing & Xiang Dongliu CP, the coming and going of the two in the movie is both interesting and romantic.

Among the new faces of the men’s group, Xiang Dongliu, played by Bai En, has also attracted a lot of attention, especially during his movie road show, an impromptu hip-top made the audience and netizens full of expectations for this upcoming new character. Cooking, good figure, good looks, and listening skills, a few simple keywords on Xiang Dongliu directly fill up the charm of mature men.





In the past two years, Bai En’s active position has always straddled between the screen and the screen. Before that, there were movies “The Defender”, “Eight Hundred” and “Above the Cliff”, and later there were the TV series “Winning Gold” and the online drama “He “Who is it”, even the public saw Bai En’s familiar figure in the 2023 CCTV Spring Festival Gala. The micro-movie “My Spring Festival Gala and Me” starring him received unanimous praise when it debuted on the Spring Festival Gala. The extraordinary acting skills portray the ordinary life of ordinary audience “Zhang Jianguo”, but with its professional and concrete details, it depicts the extraordinary inner heart of the protagonist. Even under the lens with almost no makeup, we can Feel the harmony and self-consistency between Bai En and Zhang Jianguo.





This time, some viewers also praised Bai En as an actor who “disguised face” after watching the movie, saying, “After watching Bai En’s “Who Is He” and then watching the movie “Love Is Delicious”, I couldn’t believe it The same person, the contrast is too strong.” After all, “Hu Feng” in the popular web drama “Who Is He” has a wonderful aesthetic, morbid obsession, and crazy three views, especially after Bai En’s extreme portrayal of the character, this character has always been wandering between mystery and Between fear.It is precisely because of this that “Flow to the East” can bring so many surprises and expectations to the audience.

