The movie “Love That Never Disappeared” is scheduled for 6.30. Gao Yalin and Huang Yi team up with the “Marriage and Childhood Anti-Terrorist Team” of the drama group-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: The movie “Love That Never Disappeared” is scheduled for 6.30.

Produced by Shanghai Haimu Film Group Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Beijing Xingming Film Co., Ltd. and Guohe Wentou (Beijing) Group Co., Ltd., directed by Yang Zhen, starring Gao Yalin and Huang Yi, period, Li Zixiong, Sun Guitian, The family ethics movie “Love That Never Disappeared” starring Li Jiayi, Zhu Shaopu, Zhang Ruixuan, Shen Jiaxiang, Li Ruichu, and Tian Yi, starring Liu Shuo in particular, is officially announced today on June 30. Middle-aged couples tear up the illusion of marriage and beauty, divorced families, what should the children do? The film tells the story of a middle-aged migrant worker Han Jincheng (played by Gao Yalin) and a full-time housewife Fang Qian (played by Huang Yi) who have two children together. Precarious, after the unbearable outburst of his wife, the couple finally chose to divorce. However, such a choice had an unexpected impact on the two children… Where will the family of four go in the face of the suddenly “rebellious” son and daughter? In the poster released this time, the middle-aged migrant worker played by Gao Yalin looks glamorous, but his expression is hard to hide his exhaustion. The full-time housewife Fang Qian played by Huang Yi is dressed in a white trench coat, showing her ability. Direction, just like their middle-aged marriage, seems to be close but actually alienated. And the siblings in the lower right corner support each other, how will they face their broken families? What kind of efforts will you make for your own home? Where the lives of the characters in the film will go has aroused the curiosity of many netizens. In the trailer released today, Gao Yalin and Huang Yi’s interpretation of the middle-aged couple’s marital entanglement is even more touching. Whether it is the husband’s neglect of the family, the wife’s reluctance to give up her career, or the children’s resignation to their parents’ divorce. The interpretation is incisive and vivid, and the whereabouts of many characters in this divorce storm will be announced one by one on June 30. See also Jason Schwartzman Joins 'The Hunger Games' Prequel Movie as 10th Hunger Games Host Facing the Difficulties of Marriage and Childbirth Caring for Single Parents The wonderful presentation of film and television works is inseparable from the excellent acting skills of the actors. In the movie “The Love That Never Disappears”, there are many drama actors joining in. It can be seen from the trailer that the blessings of period, Li Zixiong, Sun Guitian and other old drama actors, It has added a lot of color to the film, and the young actors in it are full of emotions and aura when they cry and laugh, which is even more exciting. In recent years, with the increase in the divorce rate, many people have fear of marriage and childbirth. In fact, this is not necessarily the fear of marriage and childbirth itself, but because of the helplessness of couples quarreling, children’s rebellion and other issues. And “Love That Never Disappeared” chooses to face the fear of marriage and childbirth, and presents the relationship between parents and children in the new era in a realistic style. “A hundred battles will never end”, it is precisely because of knowing the difficulties and pain points in marriage and childbirth that “love” gives birth to the courage to repair the family. At present, this film directed by the Fitness Center of the China Working Committee for the Next Generation will be released in theaters on June 30. Liu Yonghong is the director of photography, Ma Xiang is the chief producer and chief screenwriter, Liang Tao , Liu Qiang is the producer, Zhang Wenwen is the producer, Li Yunqing, Su Xuefeng, and Wang Lu are the co-producers, and Su Xuefeng is the producer and screenwriter. And it is exclusively named by Zhejiang Subang E-Commerce Co., Ltd. The lineup is reliable and worth looking forward to. Focus on “The Love That Never Disappears”, marriage and childbirth against terrorism, and the war will start this summer! See also Blizzard confirms: former "World of Warcraft" senior creative director Alex Afrasiabi was fired for misconduct-Game-Blizzard Blizzard

Produced by Shanghai Haimu Film Group Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Beijing Xingming Film Co., Ltd. and Guohe Wentou (Beijing) Group Co., Ltd., directed by Yang Zhen, starring Gao Yalin and Huang Yi, period, Li Zixiong, Sun Guitian, The family ethics movie “Love That Never Disappeared” starring Li Jiayi, Zhu Shaopu, Zhang Ruixuan, Shen Jiaxiang, Li Ruichu, and Tian Yi, starring Liu Shuo in particular, is officially announced today on June 30.

Middle-aged couples tear up the illusion of marriage and beauty, divorced families, what should the children do?

The film tells the story of a middle-aged migrant worker Han Jincheng (played by Gao Yalin) and a full-time housewife Fang Qian (played by Huang Yi) who have two children together. Precarious, after the unbearable outburst of his wife, the couple finally chose to divorce. However, such a choice had an unexpected impact on the two children… Where will the family of four go in the face of the suddenly “rebellious” son and daughter?

In the poster released this time, the middle-aged migrant worker played by Gao Yalin looks glamorous, but his expression is hard to hide his exhaustion. The full-time housewife Fang Qian played by Huang Yi is dressed in a white trench coat, showing her ability. Direction, just like their middle-aged marriage, seems to be close but actually alienated. And the siblings in the lower right corner support each other, how will they face their broken families? What kind of efforts will you make for your own home? Where the lives of the characters in the film will go has aroused the curiosity of many netizens.

In the trailer released today, Gao Yalin and Huang Yi’s interpretation of the middle-aged couple’s marital entanglement is even more touching. Whether it is the husband’s neglect of the family, the wife’s reluctance to give up her career, or the children’s resignation to their parents’ divorce. The interpretation is incisive and vivid, and the whereabouts of many characters in this divorce storm will be announced one by one on June 30.

Facing the Difficulties of Marriage and Childbirth Caring for Single Parents

The wonderful presentation of film and television works is inseparable from the excellent acting skills of the actors. In the movie “The Love That Never Disappears”, there are many drama actors joining in. It can be seen from the trailer that the blessings of period, Li Zixiong, Sun Guitian and other old drama actors, It has added a lot of color to the film, and the young actors in it are full of emotions and aura when they cry and laugh, which is even more exciting.

In recent years, with the increase in the divorce rate, many people have fear of marriage and childbirth. In fact, this is not necessarily the fear of marriage and childbirth itself, but because of the helplessness of couples quarreling, children’s rebellion and other issues. And “Love That Never Disappeared” chooses to face the fear of marriage and childbirth, and presents the relationship between parents and children in the new era in a realistic style. “A hundred battles will never end”, it is precisely because of knowing the difficulties and pain points in marriage and childbirth that “love” gives birth to the courage to repair the family.

At present, this film directed by the Fitness Center of the China Working Committee for the Next Generation will be released in theaters on June 30. Liu Yonghong is the director of photography, Ma Xiang is the chief producer and chief screenwriter, Liang Tao , Liu Qiang is the producer, Zhang Wenwen is the producer, Li Yunqing, Su Xuefeng, and Wang Lu are the co-producers, and Su Xuefeng is the producer and screenwriter. And it is exclusively named by Zhejiang Subang E-Commerce Co., Ltd. The lineup is reliable and worth looking forward to. Focus on “The Love That Never Disappears”, marriage and childbirth against terrorism, and the war will start this summer!