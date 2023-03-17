Home Entertainment The movie “Manjianghong” has been postponed again and extended to April 15th|Postponed|Zhang Yimou|Shen Teng|Manjianghong|Movie|Box Office_Mobile NetEase.com
Notice of Second Postponement of “Manjianghong”

Netease Entertainment reported on March 17 According to the release notice, the movie “Man Jianghong” has been postponed again and will be extended to April 15.

Movie “Man Jianghong” poster

The film was released on the first day of the Lunar New Year on January 22, and has accumulated a box office of 4.535 billion in the 56 days since it was released, temporarily ranking sixth in the box office of a single film in mainland film history.

“Manjianghong” is also officially postponed!The show will be extended until March 24

The official release of the movie

The official release of the movie “Man Jianghong”

Netease Entertainment reported on February 15 The movie “Manjianghong” announced that the key will be postponed and will be extended to March 24.

“Man Jianghong” poster

The film is directed by Zhang Yimou, starring Shen Teng, Yi Yanqianxi and others. It will be released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023, and the current box office has exceeded 4.3 billion.

“The Wandering Earth 2” official release

The Spring Festival movies “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Manjianghong” both announced the key extension on the 15th. “The Wandering Earth 2” was postponed to March 21, and “Manjianghong” was postponed to March 24. The “war” continued until March.

Rating for “Manjianghong”

So far Ball 2 Douban 8.2, with a cumulative box office of 3.734 billion, Manjianghong Douban 7.2, a cumulative box office of 4.317 billion, the final box office competition “Who will win” is still to be announced.

CCTV’s online review of “Manjianghong”

It is reported that the box office of the movie “Man Jianghong” has been rising all the way since its release and broke many records. There are many negative news such as suing netizens, etc., and it was rated as “black red is also red” by CCTV.

